Connor McDavid signs a two-year, $25 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Kyshawn George headlines group of dynasty sleepers
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Rico Dowdle and Michael Carter step up
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Minnesota at Ohio State
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 7, including Beck, Simpson, Smith!

Top Clips

weekend_warriors.jpg
Diggs, Carter, Stroud lead Week 5 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251006.jpg
Cook, Kamara among Week 5’s top fantasy letdowns
nbc_ffhh_mnf_251006.jpg
Chiefs-Jags player props: Mahomes, Brown lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Kyshawn George headlines group of dynasty sleepers
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Rico Dowdle and Michael Carter step up
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Minnesota at Ohio State
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 7, including Beck, Simpson, Smith!

Top Clips

weekend_warriors.jpg
Diggs, Carter, Stroud lead Week 5 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251006.jpg
Cook, Kamara among Week 5’s top fantasy letdowns
nbc_ffhh_mnf_251006.jpg
Chiefs-Jags player props: Mahomes, Brown lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Connor McDavid signs a two-year, $25 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers

  
Published October 6, 2025 01:10 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid signed a contract extension to remain with the Edmonton Oilers.

The three-time MVP and the only NHL organization he has played with finalized a two-year, $25 million contract on the eve of the start of the season.

McDavid will count $12.5 against the salary cap from 2026-28, the same he has had since 2019.

The deal for the best hockey player in the world does not come close to approaching the richest contract in league history agreed to when Minnesota signed Kirill Kaprizov for $136 million over eight years.

McDavid took a much shorter-term deal with a focus on trying to win the Stanley Cup with the Oilers.