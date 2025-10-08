Oilers sign defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a 3-year, $12M contract extension

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year, $12 million contract extension, the team announced.

Ekholm will count $4 million against the salary through the 2028-29 NHL season. His deal comes two days after the Oilers locked up defenseman Jake Walman for seven years and $49 million and captain Connor McDavid for two seasons and $25 million.

Ekholm recorded nine goals and 24 assists in 65 games last season and returned from a torn adductor muscle to post a goal and five assists in seven playoff games.

The 35-year-old Swede averaged more than 22 minutes per game and ranked among Edmonton’s leaders in penalty-killing ice time.

Acquired from Nashville late in the 2022-23 season, Ekholm has 92 points and a plus-83 rating in 165 games with the Oilers. He has 360 points in nearly 900 career NHL games and has appeared in the Stanley Cup Final three times.