The French Bulldog beat out 202 other breeds to take home the coveted Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show.
Ever wonder what a show dog is thinking on its way to the National Dog Show stage? Ray Romano narrates what may be the inner thoughts of one of these prestigious pups.
Kennel Club of Philadelphia president Wayne Ferguson briefly tells the history of the National Dog Show and how they are helping the dog community.
Mary Carillo explores the late Queen Elizabeth’s loyalty to corgis and how they helped her connect with her subjects.
Steve Kornacki analyzes the numbers regarding Best in Show winners at the National Dog Show, including what group has the best track record in the final round of judging.
A 20-year-old Ukrainian refugee lost everything when a bomb hit her apartment, but the dog community helped give her a home in the United States.
Mary Carillo introduces the three new breeds at the National Dog Show this year: The headstrong Bracco Italiano, the versatile Mudi and the vigilant Russian Toy
Belgian Tervuren have a list of talents that showcase their intelligence and, as Mary Carilllo found out, that could be a literal thing at the National Dog Show.