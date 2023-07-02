 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dog Show

News

nbc_dogs_vizslav_221124.jpg
01:26
2022 NDS: Vizsla
See the Vizsla compete in the Sporting Group at the 2022 National Dog Show.
National Dog Show
01:59
French Bulldog wins Best in Show at 2022 National Dog Show
The French Bulldog beat out 202 other breeds to take home the coveted Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dog_bis_fulljudging_v2_221123.jpg
19:36
National Dog Show 2022: Best in Show (full)
Find out who wins Best in Show at the 2022 National Dog Show.
nbc_dogs_feature_rayromanoopen_221123.jpg
01:01
Inside the mind of dog show with Ray Romano
Ever wonder what a show dog is thinking on its way to the National Dog Show stage? Ray Romano narrates what may be the inner thoughts of one of these prestigious pups.
nbc_dogs_feature_kennelclubofphilly_221123.jpg
53
The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s history of giving
Kennel Club of Philadelphia president Wayne Ferguson briefly tells the history of the National Dog Show and how they are helping the dog community.
nbc_dogs_feature_queenscorgisv2_221123.jpg
01:20
Corgis are a breed fit for a queen
Mary Carillo explores the late Queen Elizabeth’s loyalty to corgis and how they helped her connect with her subjects.
nbc_dog_kornacki_ndstrends_221123.jpg
02:04
National Dog Show trends with Steve Kornacki
Steve Kornacki analyzes the numbers regarding Best in Show winners at the National Dog Show, including what group has the best track record in the final round of judging.
nbc_dog_essay_ukrainianrefugee_221123.jpg
01:28
Ukrainian refugee finds home and a new passion
A 20-year-old Ukrainian refugee lost everything when a bomb hit her apartment, but the dog community helped give her a home in the United States.
nbc_dog_threenewbreeds_221123.jpg
01:10
New breeds at NDS come with international flare
Mary Carillo introduces the three new breeds at the National Dog Show this year: The headstrong Bracco Italiano, the versatile Mudi and the vigilant Russian Toy
nbc_dog_feature_belgiantervuren_221123.jpg
53
Belgian Tervuren shows off credentials at NDS
Belgian Tervuren have a list of talents that showcase their intelligence and, as Mary Carilllo found out, that could be a literal thing at the National Dog Show.