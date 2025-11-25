How to watch National Dog Show 2025 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date

One of the most well-known dog shows is back for Thanksgiving. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, The National Dog Show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The American Kennel Club sanctions the NDS, and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC can compete. The AKC recognizes 214 dog breeds and varieties, split into seven different groups. 201 of those breeds are competing. Click here to see who won the 2024 National Dog Show, watch video, highlights and more.

NBC has televised the event after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2002. John O’Hurley and David Frei will reprise their roles as the hosts, having co-hosted together since the National Dog Show first aired. Mary Carillo and Britney Eurton are also on-site at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows in the world.

How can I watch the dog show on Thanksgiving Day?

Date: November 27, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. local

TV Network: NBC

How to live stream the 2025 National Dog Show

Date: November 27, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET

Streaming Info: Peacock

The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

How do you rewatch the National Dog Show?

Select previous Dog Shows are available to watch On Demand on Peacock, and if you miss Thursday’s airing of the 2025 Dog Show, it will also be available after Thanksgiving on the streaming platform. Highlights from previous National Dog Shows, including Best in Show judging from 2024 and more, are also available on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

2025 Thanksgiving Day schedule on NBC and Peacock

The National Dog Show is just part of a full day of favorite Thanksgiving Day programming on NBC and Peacock. Before the dog show, grand balloons and majestic floats make their way through New York City in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starting at 8:30 am ET and going until noon on NBC and Peacock. In the evening, watch the Cincinnati Bengals facing off against the Baltimore Ravens in a holiday NFL clash at 8:20 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.