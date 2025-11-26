 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AZ3Y5906.png
Soleil shines on as Belgian Sheepdog takes Best in Show at 2025 National Dog Show
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
TENNIS-DAVIS-ITA-ESP
Italy wins Davis Cup for third straight year by beating Spain in final

Top Clips

dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AZ3Y5906.png
Soleil shines on as Belgian Sheepdog takes Best in Show at 2025 National Dog Show
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
TENNIS-DAVIS-ITA-ESP
Italy wins Davis Cup for third straight year by beating Spain in final

Top Clips

dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2025 NDS: Toy Group winner

November 25, 2025 07:00 PM
Find out who wins the Toy Group at the 2025 National Dog Show.

Related Videos

ndsnonsportinggroup2025.jpg
05:16
2025 NDS: Non-Sporting Group winner
ndshoundgroup2025.jpg
06:16
2025 NDS: Hound Group winner
ndsterriergroup2025.jpg
06:32
2025 NDS: Terrier Group winner
ndssportinggroup2025.jpg
04:38
2025 NDS: Sporting Group winner
ndsherdinggroup2025.jpg
04:20
2025 NDS: Herding Group winner
nbc_dog_jrhandlers_251125.jpg
01:09
American Kennel Club jr. handlers ‘are our future’
nbc_dog_asmrhorizontal_251125.jpg
54
National Dog Show backstage ASMR
nbc_dog_coraborzoi_251125.jpg
01:16
The bougie Borzoi of the National Dog Show
nbc_dog_dogsleepfeaturev2_251125.jpg
01:17
Where do sleeping NDS dogs lie?
ndsworkinggroup2025.jpg
04:37
2025 NDS: Working Group winner
nbc_dog_purinahitthree_251125.jpg
49
NDS Purina Expert POV – Traveling with pets
nbc_dog_purinaexpert2_251125.jpg
53
NDS Purina Expert POV – Secret to good fur
nbc_dog_purinahitone_251125.jpg
49
NDS Purina Expert POV – Do dogs enjoy dog shows?
nbc_dog_kornackihit2_251125.jpg
53
Underdogs of Best in Show with Steve Kornacki
nbc_dog_kornackihit1_251125.jpg
02:13
Popular dog trends of 2025 with Kornacki
newthumb.jpg
01:00
2025 NDS: Miniature American Shepherd
nbc_dog_herding_belgiantervuren_251118.jpg
46
2025 NDS: Belgian Tervuren
nbc_dog_showdogfeature_251125.jpg
01:11
The Life of a Show Dog (Puppy’s version)
nbc_dog_pacemakerfeature_251125.jpg
02:20
How human pacemakers are helping man’s best friend
nbc_dog_dogearfeature_251125.jpg
01:30
What are the different kinds of dog ears?
nbc_dog_maxeyagility_251125.jpg
03:20
Maxey runs Incredible Dog Challenge agility show
nbc_dog_lundehundfeature_251125.jpg
01:49
The incredible (and flexible) Norwegian Lundehund
nbc_dog_rarebreedsfeature_251125.jpg
01:25
Rare breeds to root for at the National Dog Show
nbc_dog_bisreservevod_251124.jpg
01:00
Belgian Sheepdog crowned Best in Show at NDS
nbc_dog_bisinterview_251124.jpg
57
Soleil shines on the National Dog Show stage
nbc_dog_sporting_cockerspanielblack_251123.jpg
01:09
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (Black)
nbc_dog_sporting_englishcockerspaniel_251123.jpg
01:21
2025 NDS: English Cocker Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_sussexspaniel_251123.jpg
01:21
2025 NDS: Sussex Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_cockerspanielparti_251123.jpg
01:11
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (Parti)
nbc_dog_sporting_cockerspanielascob_251123.jpg
01:07
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)

Latest Clips

dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
bucks_heat_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
timberwolves_thumber_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start
celtics_pistons_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
nbc_nba_memvsnop_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
nbc_nba_indvstor_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
nbc_nba_nykvscha_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
nbc_cfb_ndfrwills_251126.jpg
03:24
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain
nbc_cfb_uscsuperfans_251126.jpg
02:30
USC superfans display their disdain for UCLA
nbc_nba_offguardep11_cp3_251126.jpg
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
nbc_nba_offguardep11_lamelo_251126.jpg
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
nbc_nba_offguardep11_klayvsja_251126.jpg
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
nbc_nba_offguardep11_paolo_251126.jpg
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
sutton_ffhh.jpg
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_allen_251126.jpg
01:49
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
nbc_pff_broncosmanders_251126.jpg
01:45
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
nbc_pff_indianapurdue_251126.jpg
01:23
Top players in Indiana-Purdue Big Ten matchup
ja_marr.jpg
01:43
Players headlining clash between Ravens, Bengals
nbc_pff_uclausc_251126.jpg
01:20
Players to watch in UCLA-USC rivalry matchup
nbc_roto_anthonyblack_251126.jpg
01:41
Black surging for Magic with Banchero out
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_251126.jpg
01:43
Dončić’s fantasy production is sustainable
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251126.jpg
01:40
Davis could be back this weekend for Dallas
nbc_roto_devonta_251126.jpg
01:16
Brown in line to be WR1 if Smith is out
nbc_roto_jacobs_251126.jpg
01:26
Packers RB Jacobs set to play in Week 13
nbc_roto_hampton_251126.jpg
01:16
Hampton will return to RB1 workload once healthy
nbc_ffhh_catcherlovelist_251126.jpg
02:25
Jags’ Meyers starting to look more like himself
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_251126.jpg
03:13
Why Judkins is a risky fantasy play for Week 13