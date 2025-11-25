 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?
Nicholas Lennear.png
Wide Receiver Nicholas Lennear Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Ja'Hyde Brown.png
Wide Receiver Ja’Hyde Brown Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_dog_herding_belgiantervuren_251118.jpg
2025 NDS: Belgian Tervuren
Jonathan_Taylor_112525.jpg
Colts RB Taylor leads OPOY odds
nbc_csu_cowboysd_251125.jpg
Film review: How Cowboys shut down Hurts, Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

2025 NDS: Miniature American Shepherd

November 25, 2025 04:36 PM
See the Miniature American Shepherd compete in the Herding Group at the 2025 National Dog Show.

nbc_dog_herding_belgiantervuren_251118.jpg
46
2025 NDS: Belgian Tervuren
nbc_dog_sporting_cockerspanielblack_251123.jpg
01:09
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (Black)
nbc_dog_sporting_englishcockerspaniel_251123.jpg
01:21
2025 NDS: English Cocker Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_sussexspaniel_251123.jpg
01:21
2025 NDS: Sussex Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_cockerspanielparti_251123.jpg
01:11
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (Parti)
nbc_dog_sporting_cockerspanielascob_251123.jpg
01:07
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)
nbc_dog_sporting_englishspringerspan_251123.jpg
01:10
2025 NDS: English Springer Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_fieldspaniel_251123.jpg
01:10
2025 NDS: Field Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_clumberspaniel_251123.jpg
01:17
2025 NDS: Clumber Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_welshspringerspan_251123.jpg
58
2025 NDS: Welsh Springer Spaniel
nbc_dog_hound_dachshundsmooth_251123.jpg
01:26
2025 NDS: Dachshund (Smooth)
nbc_dog_hound_dachshundwirehaired_251123.jpg
01:17
2025 NDS: Dachshund (Wirehaired)
nbc_dog_hound_dachshundlonghaired_251123.jpg
56
2025 NDS: Dachshund (Longhaired)
nbc_dog_hound_bassethound_251123.jpg
01:29
2025 NDS: Basset Hound
nbc_dog_hound_petitbassetgriffonven_251123.jpg
01:33
2025 NDS: Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
nbc_dog_hound_otterhound_251123.jpg
01:00
2025 NDS: Otterhound
nbc_dog_hound_bloodhound_251123.jpg
01:12
2025 NDS: Bloodhound
nbc_dog_hound_bluetickcoonhound_251123.jpg
01:12
2025 NDS: Bluetick Coonhound
nbc_dog_hound_redbonecoonhound_251123.jpg
01:14
2025 NDS: Redbone Coonhound
nbc_dog_hound_treeingwalkercoonhound_251123.jpg
59
2025 NDS: Treeing Walker Coonhound
nbc_dog_hound_basenji_251123.jpg
01:31
2025 NDS: Basenji
nbc_dog_hound_blacktancoonhound_251123.jpg
01:15
2025 NDS: Black and Tan Coonhound
nbc_dog_hound_portuguesepodengo_251123.jpg
01:09
2025 NDS: Portuguese Podengo Pequeno
nbc_dog_hound_amerengcoonhound_251123.jpg
01:14
2025 NDS: American English Coonhound
nbc_dog_hound_beagle13_251123.jpg
01:01
2025 NDS: Beagle (13-inch)
nbc_dog_hound_rhodesianridgeback_251123.jpg
01:12
2025 NDS: Rhodesian Ridgeback
nbc_dog_hound_beagle15_251123.jpg
01:14
2025 NDS: Beagle (15-inch)
nbc_dog_hound_scottishdeerhound_251122.jpg
01:18
2025 NDS: Scottish Deerhound
nbc_dog_hound_americanfoxhound_251122.jpg
01:13
2025 NDS: American Foxhound
nbc_dog_hound_englishfoxhound_251122.jpg
01:08
2025 NDS: English Foxhound

Jonathan_Taylor_112525.jpg
01:45
Colts RB Taylor leads OPOY odds
nbc_csu_cowboysd_251125.jpg
17:51
Film review: How Cowboys shut down Hurts, Eagles
nbc_csu_shedeursanders_251125.jpg
06:53
Simms: CLE’s Sanders has ‘good feel for the game’
nbc_roto_purdy_251125.jpg
01:25
Purdy must be on fantasy benches against Browns
nbc_roto_higgins_251125.jpg
01:28
Iosivas gets fantasy boost in Higgins’ absence
nbc_roto_rice_251125.jpg
01:21
Rice, Chiefs have great matchup against Cowboys
nbc_roto_herro_251125.jpg
01:28
Herro is back and just getting started for Miami
nbc_roto_ayton_251125.jpg
01:26
Lakers injuries continue to pile up with Ayton out
nbc_roto_barrett_251125.jpg
01:23
Barrett day-to-day is ‘sigh of relief’ for fantasy
nbc_roto_gray_251125.jpg
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251125.jpg
01:42
Brosmer gives MIN’s fantasy assets ‘a little hope’
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_251125.jpg
17:32
Riddick: Kiffin in ‘tough situation’ at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_criscollinsworthinterview_251125.jpg
18:51
Collinsworth shares if Bengals should start Burrow
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251125.jpg
18:41
Miller: Pistons best team in Eastern Conference
FFHH_Lawrence_112525.jpg
06:54
Lawrence ‘could be useful’ for fantasy managers
nbc_nba_nbacup_251125.jpg
04:40
NBA Cup update: Do teams care about tournament?
nbc_nba_rumormill_251125.jpg
09:42
What could Jazz get back in trade for Markkanen?
FFHH_McCaffrey_112525.jpg
05:10
McCaffrey may be ‘most valuable player in fantasy’
nbc_ffhh_qb_waiver_stroud_251125v2.jpg
02:57
Texans offense clicking with Stroud set to return
nbc_ffhh_rb_waiver_neal_251125v2.jpg
07:10
Saints’ Neal ‘should be rostered’ with Kamara out
nbc_nba_thanksgiving_251125.jpg
09:58
NBA things to be thankful for: Thunder, Spoelstra
nbc_nba_draftkings_251125.jpg
05:00
Will Clippers’ Zubac have revenge game vs. Lakers?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251125.jpg
02:02
Take HOU, unders on CAR and PIT vs. BUF in Week 13
FFHH_Loveland_112525.jpg
03:52
Bears TE Loveland is ‘a special talent’
nbc_ffhh_wideouts_251125.jpg
13:06
Texans’ WR Higgins has ‘legit red zone ability’
nbc_dps_kiffinnextdestination_251125.jpg
10:52
Media puts Kiffin through paces ahead of Egg Bowl
nbc_enjoy_heatware_251125.jpg
09:51
Ware ‘has been going absurd’ for Heat this season
nbc_enjoy_derozankings_251125.jpg
08:26
Kings should be ‘proud’ of win over Timberwolves
nbc_rtf_vandytenn_251125.jpg
02:06
Vandy has the edge against Tennessee in Week 14
pitt_mpx.jpg
02:52
Pitt has a good chance to upset Miami