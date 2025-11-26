Skip navigation
Soleil shines on as Belgian Sheepdog takes Best in Show at 2025 National Dog Show
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Italy wins Davis Cup for third straight year by beating Spain in final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Soleil shines on as Belgian Sheepdog takes Best in Show at 2025 National Dog Show
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Italy wins Davis Cup for third straight year by beating Spain in final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2025 NDS: Non-Sporting Group winner
November 25, 2025 07:06 PM
See who wins the Non-Sporting Group at the 2025 National Dog Show.
06:16
2025 NDS: Hound Group winner
06:58
2025 NDS: Toy Group winner
06:32
2025 NDS: Terrier Group winner
04:38
2025 NDS: Sporting Group winner
04:20
2025 NDS: Herding Group winner
01:09
American Kennel Club jr. handlers ‘are our future’
54
National Dog Show backstage ASMR
01:16
The bougie Borzoi of the National Dog Show
01:17
Where do sleeping NDS dogs lie?
04:37
2025 NDS: Working Group winner
49
NDS Purina Expert POV – Traveling with pets
53
NDS Purina Expert POV – Secret to good fur
49
NDS Purina Expert POV – Do dogs enjoy dog shows?
53
Underdogs of Best in Show with Steve Kornacki
02:13
Popular dog trends of 2025 with Kornacki
01:00
2025 NDS: Miniature American Shepherd
46
2025 NDS: Belgian Tervuren
01:11
The Life of a Show Dog (Puppy’s version)
02:20
How human pacemakers are helping man’s best friend
01:30
What are the different kinds of dog ears?
03:20
Maxey runs Incredible Dog Challenge agility show
01:49
The incredible (and flexible) Norwegian Lundehund
01:25
Rare breeds to root for at the National Dog Show
01:00
Belgian Sheepdog crowned Best in Show at NDS
57
Soleil shines on the National Dog Show stage
01:09
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (Black)
01:21
2025 NDS: English Cocker Spaniel
01:21
2025 NDS: Sussex Spaniel
01:11
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (Parti)
01:07
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
02:00
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
01:59
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
01:59
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start
01:54
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
01:57
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
03:24
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain
02:30
USC superfans display their disdain for UCLA
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
01:49
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
01:45
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
01:23
Top players in Indiana-Purdue Big Ten matchup
01:43
Players headlining clash between Ravens, Bengals
01:20
Players to watch in UCLA-USC rivalry matchup
01:41
Black surging for Magic with Banchero out
01:43
Dončić’s fantasy production is sustainable
01:40
Davis could be back this weekend for Dallas
01:16
Brown in line to be WR1 if Smith is out
01:26
Packers RB Jacobs set to play in Week 13
01:16
Hampton will return to RB1 workload once healthy
02:25
Jags’ Meyers starting to look more like himself
03:13
Why Judkins is a risky fantasy play for Week 13
