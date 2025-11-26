Full list of breeds by group at the 2025 National Dog Show
1,994 dogs representing 201 breeds will compete at the 2025 National Dog Show, with the event set to air on Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 27 – at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
The National Dog Show is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933.
Only purebred dogs registered with the American Kennel Club, which sanctions the event, can compete. There are seven groups: herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy and working.
Best in Breed is determined first, followed by First in Group. The winner of each group then competes against each other for the coveted title of Best in Show.
In 2024, a ‘smug’ pug from North Carolina named Vito won Best in Show. Since the show started airing on NBC, a variety of breeds have won the coveted title, including a French Bulldog named Winston in 2022, an American Foxhound named Jewel in 2013 and a Doberman named Raisin in 2003.
What do judges look for at a Dog Show?
When judges look at dogs in a dog show, they are determining how closely the dog matches up with the “perfect” image as described by the breed’s official standard. Dogs are judged on their appearance relative to the breed standard, as well as their temperament and build.
Meet the Newest Breed at the 2025 National Dog Show
There’s a new dog on the block: the Danish-Swedish Farmdog!
The Danish-Swedish Farmdog joined the AKC’s list of official dog breeds on January 1, 2025. This breed entered the American Kennel Club Foundation Stock Services Program (AKC FSS) in 2011. Part of the Working Group, the Danish-Swedish Farmdog is a companion dog that enjoys a challenge.
What are the dog groups at the National Dog Show?
Herding Group
Hound Group
Non-Sporting Group
Sporting Group
Terrier Group
Toy Group
Working Group
Herding Group
Australian Cattle Dog
Australian Shepherd
Bearded Collie
Beauceron
Belgian Malinois
Belgian Sheepdog
Belgian Tervuren
Bergamasco
Berger Picard
Border Collie
Bouvier des Flandres
Briard
Canaan Dog
Cardigan Welsh Corgi
Collie (Rough)
Collie (Smooth)
Entlebucher Mountain Dog
Finnish Lapphund
German Shepherd Dog
Icelandic Sheepdog
Lancashire Heeler
Miniature American Shepherd
Mudi
Norwegian Buhund
Old English Sheepdog
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Polish Lowland Sheepdog
Puli
Pumi
Pyrenean Shepherd
Shetland Sheepdog
Spanish Water Dog
Swedish Vallhund
Hound Group
Afghan Hound
American English Coonhound
American Foxhound
Azawakh
Basenji
Basset Hound
Beagle (13 inches)
Beagle (15 inches)
Black and Tan Coonhound
Bloodhound
Borzoi
Cirneco dell’Etna
Dachshund (Longhaired)
Dachshund (Smooth)
Dachshund (Wirehaired)
English Foxhound
Greyhound
Ibizan Hound
Irish Wolfhound
Otterhound
Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
Pharaoh Hound
Portuguese Podengo Pequeno
Redbone Coonhound
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Saluki
Scottish Deerhound
Sloughi
Treeing Walker Coonhound
Whippet
Non-Sporting Group
American Eskimo
Bichon Frise
Boston Terrier
Bulldog
Chinese Shar-Pei
Chow Chow
Coton de Tulear
Dalmatian
French Bulldog
Keeshond
Lhasa Apso
Löwchen
Norwegian Lundehund
Poodle (Miniature)
Poodle (Standard)
Schipperke
Shiba Inu
Tibetan Spaniel
Tibetan Terrier
Xoloitzcuintli
Sporting Group
Barbet
Boykin Spaniel
Bracco Italiano
Brittany
Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Clumber Spaniel
Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)
Cocker Spaniel (Black)
Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)
Curly-Coated Retriever
English Cocker Spaniel
English Setter
English Springer Spaniel
Field Spaniel
Flat-Coated Retriever
German Shorthaired Pointer
German Wirehaired Pointer
Golden Retriever
Gordon Setter
Irish Red & White Setter
Irish Setter
Irish Water Spaniel
Labrador Retriever
Lagotto Romagnolo
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever
Pointer
Spinone Italiano
Sussex Spaniel
Vizsla
Weimaraner
Welsh Springer Spaniel
Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
Wirehaired Vizsla
Terrier Group
Airedale Terrier
American Hairless Terrier
American Staffordshire Terrier
Australian Terrier
Bedlington Terrier
Border Terrier
Cairn Terrier
Colored Bull Terrier
Dandie Dinmont Terrier
Glen of Imaal Terrier
Irish Terrier
Kerry Blue Terrier
Lakeland Terrier
Manchester Terrier (Standard)
Miniature Bull Terrier
Miniature Schnauzer
Norfolk Terrier
Norwich Terrier
Parson Russell Terrier
Rat Terrier
Russell Terrier
Scottish Terrier
Sealyham Terrier
Skye Terrier
Smooth Fox Terrier
Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Welsh Terrier
West Highland Terrier
White Bull Terrier
Toy Group
Biewer Terrier
Brussels Griffon
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Chinese Crested
English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)
English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)
Havanese
Italian Greyhound
Japanese Chin
Long Coat Chihuahua
Maltese
Miniature Pinscher
Papillon
Pekingese
Pomeranian
Pug
Russian Toy
Shih Tzu
Silky Terrier
Smooth Coat Chihuahua
Toy Fox Terrier
Toy Manchester Terrier
Toy Poodle
Yorkshire Terrier
Working Group
Akita
Alaskan Malamute
Bernese Mountain Dog
Black Russian Terrier
Boxer
Bullmastiff
Cane Corso
Chinook
Danish-Swedish Farmdog
Doberman Pinscher
Dogo Argentino
Dogue de Bordeaux
German Pinscher
Giant Schnauzer
Great Dane
Great Pyrenees
Greater Swiss Mountain Dog
Komondor
Leonberger
Mastiff
Neapolitan Mastiff
Newfoundland
Portuguese Water Dog
Rottweiler
Saint Bernard
Samoyed
Siberian Husky
Standard Schnauzer
Tibetan Mastiff
NBCSports.com also includes highlights from the TV special and behind-the-scenes video, capturing all the backstage canine energy of one of the country’s oldest and most well-known dog shows.
The two-hour special airs on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 24th straight year. It attracts an annual audience of more than 20 million people as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.
Watch NBC’s coverage of the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 12-2 p.m. local time on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.