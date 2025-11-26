Full list of breeds by group at the 2025 National Dog Show

1,994 dogs representing 201 breeds will compete at the 2025 National Dog Show, with the event set to air on Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 27 – at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The National Dog Show is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933.

Only purebred dogs registered with the American Kennel Club, which sanctions the event, can compete. There are seven groups: herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy and working.

Best in Breed is determined first, followed by First in Group. The winner of each group then competes against each other for the coveted title of Best in Show.

In 2024, a ‘smug’ pug from North Carolina named Vito won Best in Show. Since the show started airing on NBC, a variety of breeds have won the coveted title, including a French Bulldog named Winston in 2022, an American Foxhound named Jewel in 2013 and a Doberman named Raisin in 2003.

What do judges look for at a Dog Show?

When judges look at dogs in a dog show, they are determining how closely the dog matches up with the “perfect” image as described by the breed’s official standard. Dogs are judged on their appearance relative to the breed standard, as well as their temperament and build.

Meet the Newest Breed at the 2025 National Dog Show

There’s a new dog on the block: the Danish-Swedish Farmdog!

The Danish-Swedish Farmdog joined the AKC’s list of official dog breeds on January 1, 2025. This breed entered the American Kennel Club Foundation Stock Services Program (AKC FSS) in 2011. Part of the Working Group, the Danish-Swedish Farmdog is a companion dog that enjoys a challenge.

What are the dog groups at the National Dog Show?

Herding Group

Hound Group

Non-Sporting Group

Sporting Group

Terrier Group

Toy Group

Working Group

Herding Group

Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Shepherd

Bearded Collie

Beauceron

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Sheepdog

Belgian Tervuren

Bergamasco

Berger Picard

Border Collie

Bouvier des Flandres

Briard

Canaan Dog

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Collie (Rough)

Collie (Smooth)

Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Finnish Lapphund

German Shepherd Dog

Icelandic Sheepdog

Lancashire Heeler

Miniature American Shepherd

Mudi

Norwegian Buhund

Old English Sheepdog

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Puli

Pumi

Pyrenean Shepherd

Shetland Sheepdog

Spanish Water Dog

Swedish Vallhund

Hound Group

Afghan Hound

American English Coonhound

American Foxhound

Azawakh

Basenji

Basset Hound

Beagle (13 inches)

Beagle (15 inches)

Black and Tan Coonhound

Bloodhound

Borzoi

Cirneco dell’Etna

Dachshund (Longhaired)

Dachshund (Smooth)

Dachshund (Wirehaired)

English Foxhound

Greyhound

Ibizan Hound

Irish Wolfhound

Otterhound

Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen

Pharaoh Hound

Portuguese Podengo Pequeno

Redbone Coonhound

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Saluki

Scottish Deerhound

Sloughi

Treeing Walker Coonhound

Whippet

Non-Sporting Group

American Eskimo

Bichon Frise

Boston Terrier

Bulldog

Chinese Shar-Pei

Chow Chow

Coton de Tulear

Dalmatian

French Bulldog

Keeshond

Lhasa Apso

Löwchen

Norwegian Lundehund

Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Standard)

Schipperke

Shiba Inu

Tibetan Spaniel

Tibetan Terrier

Xoloitzcuintli

Sporting Group

Barbet

Boykin Spaniel

Bracco Italiano

Brittany

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Clumber Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)

Cocker Spaniel (Black)

Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)

Curly-Coated Retriever

English Cocker Spaniel

English Setter

English Springer Spaniel

Field Spaniel

Flat-Coated Retriever

German Shorthaired Pointer

German Wirehaired Pointer

Golden Retriever

Gordon Setter

Irish Red & White Setter

Irish Setter

Irish Water Spaniel

Labrador Retriever

Lagotto Romagnolo

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Pointer

Spinone Italiano

Sussex Spaniel

Vizsla

Weimaraner

Welsh Springer Spaniel

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

Wirehaired Vizsla

Terrier Group

Airedale Terrier

American Hairless Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier

Australian Terrier

Bedlington Terrier

Border Terrier

Cairn Terrier

Colored Bull Terrier

Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Glen of Imaal Terrier

Irish Terrier

Kerry Blue Terrier

Lakeland Terrier

Manchester Terrier (Standard)

Miniature Bull Terrier

Miniature Schnauzer

Norfolk Terrier

Norwich Terrier

Parson Russell Terrier

Rat Terrier

Russell Terrier

Scottish Terrier

Sealyham Terrier

Skye Terrier

Smooth Fox Terrier

Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Welsh Terrier

West Highland Terrier

White Bull Terrier

Toy Group

Biewer Terrier

Brussels Griffon

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chinese Crested

English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)

English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)

Havanese

Italian Greyhound

Japanese Chin

Long Coat Chihuahua

Maltese

Miniature Pinscher

Papillon

Pekingese

Pomeranian

Pug

Russian Toy

Shih Tzu

Silky Terrier

Smooth Coat Chihuahua

Toy Fox Terrier

Toy Manchester Terrier

Toy Poodle

Yorkshire Terrier

Working Group

Akita

Alaskan Malamute

Bernese Mountain Dog

Black Russian Terrier

Boxer

Bullmastiff

Cane Corso

Chinook

Danish-Swedish Farmdog

Doberman Pinscher

Dogo Argentino

Dogue de Bordeaux

German Pinscher

Giant Schnauzer

Great Dane

Great Pyrenees

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Komondor

Leonberger

Mastiff

Neapolitan Mastiff

Newfoundland

Portuguese Water Dog

Rottweiler

Saint Bernard

Samoyed

Siberian Husky

Standard Schnauzer

Tibetan Mastiff

NBCSports.com also includes highlights from the TV special and behind-the-scenes video, capturing all the backstage canine energy of one of the country’s oldest and most well-known dog shows.

The two-hour special airs on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 24th straight year. It attracts an annual audience of more than 20 million people as America’s most prominent and widely-viewed showcase for the sport.

Watch NBC’s coverage of the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, directly after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from 12-2 p.m. local time on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.