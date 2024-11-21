 Skip navigation
How to watch National Dog Show 2024 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date

  
Published November 21, 2024 04:30 PM
205 breeds will be at the 2024 National Dog Show
November 20, 2024 02:36 PM
Britney Eurton previews the 2024 National Dog Show, where 1,940 dogs take over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to compete for the coveted title of Best in Show.

One of the most well-known dog shows is back for Thanksgiving. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, The National Dog Show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The American Kennel Club sanctions the NDS, and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC can compete. The AKC recognizes 212 dog breeds and varieties, split into seven different groups. 205 of those breeds are competing, the most ever at the event. Click here to see who won the 2023 National Dog Show, watch video, highlights and more.

NBC has televised the event after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2002. John O’Hurley and David Frei will reprise their roles as the hosts, having co-hosted together since the National Dog Show first aired. Mary Carillo and Britney Eurton are also on-site at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows in the world.

How to watch the 2024 National Dog Show on TV

  • Date: November 28, 2024
  • Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. local
  • TV Network: NBC

How to live stream the 2024 National Dog Show

  • Date: November 28, 2024
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET
  • Streaming Info: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Can I re-watch the National Dog Show from past years?

Select previous Dog Shows are available to watch On Demand on Peacock, and if you miss Thursday’s airing of the 2024 Dog Show, it will also be available after Thanksgiving on the streaming platform. Highlights from previous National Dog Shows, including Best in Show judging from 2023 and more, are also available on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

2024 Thanksgiving Day schedule on NBC and Peacock

The National Dog Show is just part of a full day of favorite Thanksgiving Day programming on NBC and Peacock. Before the dog show, grand balloons and majestic floats make their way through New York City in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starting at 8:30 am ET and going until noon on NBC and Peacock. In the evening, watch the Miami Dolphins taking on the Green Bay Packers in a holiday NFL clash at 8:20 pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

  • Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 8:30 am ET
  • National Dog Show – 12 pm local (streaming at 12pm ET nationwide on Peacock)
  • NFL Thanksgiving Special – Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers – 8:20pm ET (coverage begins at 8 pm ET)