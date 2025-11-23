2025 NDS: Beagle (15-inch)

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pelicansvsbulls_251124.jpg
Highlights: Pelicans scorch nets vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_memphisanddenver_251124.jpg
Highlights: Murray, Watson pace DEN win over MEM
nbc_nba_mavericksheat_251124.jpg
Highlights: Heat outlast Mavericks in Miami

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pelicansvsbulls_251124.jpg
Highlights: Pelicans scorch nets vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_memphisanddenver_251124.jpg
Highlights: Murray, Watson pace DEN win over MEM
nbc_nba_mavericksheat_251124.jpg
Highlights: Heat outlast Mavericks in Miami

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2025 NDS: Beagle (15-inch)

November 23, 2025 01:40 PM
See the Beagle (15-inch) compete in the Hound Group at the 2025 National Dog Show.

Related Videos

nbc_dog_sporting_cockerspanielblack_251123.jpg
01:09
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (Black)
nbc_dog_sporting_englishcockerspaniel_251123.jpg
01:21
2025 NDS: English Cocker Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_sussexspaniel_251123.jpg
01:21
2025 NDS: Sussex Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_cockerspanielparti_251123.jpg
01:11
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (Parti)
nbc_dog_sporting_cockerspanielascob_251123.jpg
01:07
2025 NDS: Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)
nbc_dog_sporting_englishspringerspan_251123.jpg
01:10
2025 NDS: English Springer Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_fieldspaniel_251123.jpg
01:10
2025 NDS: Field Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_clumberspaniel_251123.jpg
01:17
2025 NDS: Clumber Spaniel
nbc_dog_sporting_welshspringerspan_251123.jpg
58
2025 NDS: Welsh Springer Spaniel
nbc_dog_hound_dachshundsmooth_251123.jpg
01:26
2025 NDS: Dachshund (Smooth)
nbc_dog_hound_dachshundwirehaired_251123.jpg
01:17
2025 NDS: Dachshund (Wirehaired)
nbc_dog_hound_dachshundlonghaired_251123.jpg
56
2025 NDS: Dachshund (Longhaired)
nbc_dog_hound_petitbassetgriffonven_251123.jpg
01:33
2025 NDS: Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
nbc_dog_hound_bassethound_251123.jpg
01:29
2025 NDS: Basset Hound
nbc_dog_hound_otterhound_251123.jpg
01:00
2025 NDS: Otterhound
nbc_dog_hound_bloodhound_251123.jpg
01:12
2025 NDS: Bloodhound
nbc_dog_hound_bluetickcoonhound_251123.jpg
01:12
2025 NDS: Bluetick Coonhound
nbc_dog_hound_redbonecoonhound_251123.jpg
01:14
2025 NDS: Redbone Coonhound
nbc_dog_hound_treeingwalkercoonhound_251123.jpg
59
2025 NDS: Treeing Walker Coonhound
nbc_dog_hound_basenji_251123.jpg
01:31
2025 NDS: Basenji
nbc_dog_hound_blacktancoonhound_251123.jpg
01:15
2025 NDS: Black and Tan Coonhound
nbc_dog_hound_portuguesepodengo_251123.jpg
01:09
2025 NDS: Portuguese Podengo Pequeno
nbc_dog_hound_amerengcoonhound_251123.jpg
01:14
2025 NDS: American English Coonhound
nbc_dog_hound_beagle13_251123.jpg
01:01
2025 NDS: Beagle (13-inch)
nbc_dog_hound_rhodesianridgeback_251123.jpg
01:12
2025 NDS: Rhodesian Ridgeback
nbc_dog_hound_scottishdeerhound_251122.jpg
01:18
2025 NDS: Scottish Deerhound
nbc_dog_hound_americanfoxhound_251122.jpg
01:13
2025 NDS: American Foxhound
nbc_dog_hound_englishfoxhound_251122.jpg
01:08
2025 NDS: English Foxhound
nbc_dog_hound_greyhound_251122.jpg
01:18
2025 NDS: Greyhound
nbc_dog_hound_whippet_251122.jpg
59
2025 NDS: Whippet

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_pelicansvsbulls_251124.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pelicans scorch nets vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_memphisanddenver_251124.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Murray, Watson pace DEN win over MEM
nbc_nba_mavericksheat_251124.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat outlast Mavericks in Miami
nbc_nba_cletor_digitalhit_251124.jpg
01:04
Raptors roar past Cavs behind Ingram’s 37 points
nbc_nba_clevelandtoronto_251124_copy.jpg
01:59
HLs: Raptors win eighth straight, sweep Cavs
nbc_nba_nykvsbkn_251124.jpg
01:55
Highlights: KAT drops 37, Knicks beat Nets
nbc_nba_detvsind_251124.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons win 13th in a row vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_rockets_251124.jpg
03:41
Rockets are a ‘much bigger and physical’ team
nbc_nba_bookeranalysis_251124.jpg
02:13
Booker is ‘playing QB and receiver’ for Suns
nbc_nba_cletoronto_ingramintv_251124.jpg
01:41
Ingram praises Raptors for minimizing Mitchell
nbc_nba_clevstor_torpre_251124.jpg
02:38
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense
nbc_nba_clevstor_clepreanalysis_251124.jpg
04:55
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
nbc_nba_clevstor_hbdoscarv2_251124.jpg
01:29
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday
ingram.jpg
04:18
Raptors ‘near the top’ amid seven-game win streak
nbc_pl_update_251124.jpg
07:40
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
nbc_cfb_xfinity_imaginegreatnessv2_251122.jpg
03:13
Singleton & Dennis-Sutton striving for greatness
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_251124.jpg
12:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_amorimintvv2_251124.jpg
03:49
Amorim: Everton ‘deserved the win’ v. Man United
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251124.jpg
02:32
Moyes reacts to red card incident v. Man United
nbc_pl_dbhintv_251124.jpg
03:24
Dewsbury-Hall credits Everton’s ‘grit’ v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_mueve_251124.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_muevepostgame_251124.jpg
03:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
nbc_roto_sanders_251124.jpg
01:40
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter
nbc_roto_baker_251124.jpg
01:48
Mayfield’s injury raises fantasy concerns for Bucs
nbc_roto_gibbs_251124.jpg
01:46
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
nbc_roto_kamara_251124.jpg
01:30
Expect Neal to be startable with Kamara hurt
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251124.jpg
01:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
nbc_pl_everedcard1_251124.jpg
02:12
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
03:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal