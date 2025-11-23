 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

nbc_nba_clevstor_torpre_251124.jpg
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense
nbc_nba_clevstor_clepreanalysis_251124.jpg
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
nbc_nba_clevstor_hbdoscarv2_251124.jpg
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday

nbc_nba_clevstor_torpre_251124.jpg
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense
nbc_nba_clevstor_clepreanalysis_251124.jpg
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
nbc_nba_clevstor_hbdoscarv2_251124.jpg
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday

Watch Now

2025 NDS: Clumber Spaniel

November 23, 2025 02:45 PM
See the Clumber Spaniel compete in the Sporting Group at the 2025 National Dog Show.

nbc_nba_clevstor_torpre_251124.jpg
02:38
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense
nbc_nba_clevstor_clepreanalysis_251124.jpg
04:55
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
nbc_nba_clevstor_hbdoscarv2_251124.jpg
01:29
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday
ingram.jpg
04:18
Raptors ‘near the top’ amid seven-game win streak
nbc_pl_update_251124.jpg
07:40
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
nbc_cfb_xfinity_imaginegreatnessv2_251122.jpg
03:13
Singleton & Dennis-Sutton striving for greatness
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_251124.jpg
12:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_amorimintvv2_251124.jpg
03:49
Amorim: Everton ‘deserved the win’ v. Man United
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251124.jpg
02:32
Moyes reacts to red card incident v. Man United
nbc_pl_dbhintv_251124.jpg
03:24
Dewsbury-Hall credits Everton’s ‘grit’ v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_mueve_251124.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_muevepostgame_251124.jpg
03:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
nbc_roto_sanders_251124.jpg
01:40
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter
nbc_roto_baker_251124.jpg
01:48
Mayfield’s injury raises fantasy concerns for Bucs
nbc_roto_kamara_251124.jpg
01:30
Expect Neal to be startable with Kamara hurt
nbc_roto_gibbs_251124.jpg
01:46
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251124.jpg
01:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
nbc_pl_everedcard1_251124.jpg
02:12
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
03:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
nbc_pl_ornsemenyo_251124.jpg
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
nbc_roto_mlbtrade_251124.jpg
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
nbc_roto_aarongordon_251124.jpg
01:36
Johnson could have a resurgence with Gordon out
nbc_roto_brandonmiller_251124.jpg
01:31
How to approach Miller’s return in fantasy
nba_roto_kawhi_251124.jpg
01:22
What Kawhi’s return means for Clippers, fantasy
LaneDPS11-24.jpg
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
nbc_dps_nflweek12recap_251124.jpg
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
nbc_nba_gamepreviews_251124.jpg
04:51
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251124.jpg
02:08
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251124.jpg
05:23
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors