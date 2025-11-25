 Skip navigation
Bills vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
How to watch National Dog Show 2025 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date
49ers vs. Browns - Sanders to Start - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats

Herro is back and just getting started for Miami
Lakers injuries continue to pile up with Ayton out
Barrett day-to-day is 'sigh of relief' for fantasy

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Bills vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
How to watch National Dog Show 2025 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date
49ers vs. Browns - Sanders to Start - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats

Herro is back and just getting started for Miami
Lakers injuries continue to pile up with Ayton out
Barrett day-to-day is 'sigh of relief' for fantasy

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2025 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day: How does it work, location, prize, past winners

  
Published November 25, 2025 03:42 PM

One of the most adored Thanksgiving traditions is back as the 2025 National Dog Show returns to NBC and Peacock after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 27 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

What is the National Dog Show?

The National Dog Show is one of the most recognized dog shows in the world. Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The NDS is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC can compete. The AKC recognizes 214 dog breeds and varieties, split into seven groups. This year, 1,994 dogs representing 201 breeds will be competing.

NBC has televised the event after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2002. John O’Hurley and David Frei will reprise their roles as hosts, having co-hosted together since the National Dog Show first aired. Mary Carillo and Britney Eurton are also on-site at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for more commentary, analysis and behind-the-scenes looks at one of the oldest dog shows.

Where is the 2025 National Dog Show?

The National Dog Show takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa.

How can I watch the Dog Show on TV?

  • Date: November 27, 2025
  • Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. local
  • TV Network: NBC

How to live stream the 2025 National Dog Show

  • Date: November 27, 2025
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET
  • Streaming Info: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

The NBC Sports app is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

How does the National Dog Show work?

The American Kennel Club recognizes 214 breeds and varieties of dog (though every single one may not be represented at the National Dog Show year to year). In the first round of the National Dog Show, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The winner, named “Best in Breed,” will represent their breed at the group level. The American Kennel Club categorizes every breed into seven groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting and herding). At the group level, dogs are not judged against each other, but rather against how well they fit their breed standards. Each group winner, named “First in Breed,” will go on to compete in the final round for the coveted Best in Show, where they will be judged on how well they fit the breed standard against other group winners.
How are dogs judged at the National Dog Show?
Britney Eurton talks with 2023 National Dog Show Best in Show judge Carrie Chase about how dogs are evaluated in the competition and how different breeds can be compared to each other.

What is the prize for Best in Show at the National Dog Show?

The top dog at the National Dog Show is awarded the coveted Best in Show ribbon and $2,000.

Who won the 2024 National Dog Show?

Last year, Vito, the Pug, beat out over 1,994 dogs representing 201 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club to win Best in Show, becoming the first Pug ever to win the competition. He was also the first toy group dog to win best in show since 2017 when Newton the Brussels Griffon took the crown.
Pug earns Best in Show at the National Dog Show
Vito the Pug claims Best in Show at the 2024 National Dog Show, besting 1,940 dogs to earn the coveted title.

Small, but solid, the Pug is a lot of dog in a little body. They come in three colors: silver, apricot-fawn with a black face mask, or all black. The large round head, the big eyes, and the wrinkled brow give Pugs a range of human-like expressions that have given owners joy for centuries.

Past Best in Show winners at the National Dog Show

2024: Vito (Pug)

2023: Stache (Sealyham Terrier)

2022: Winston (French Bulldog)

2021: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)

2020: Claire (Scottish Deerhound)

2019: Thor (Bulldog)

2018: Whiskey (Whippet)

2017: Newton (Brussels Griffon)

2016: Gia (Greyhound)

2015: Charlie (Skye Terrier)

2014: Nathan (Bloodhound)

2013: Jewel (American Foxhound)

2012: Sky (Wire Fox Terrier)

2011: Eira (Wire Fox Terrier)

2010: Clooney (Irish Setter)

2009: Sadie (Scottish Terrier)

2008: Holly (Pointer)

2007: Swizzle (Australian Shepherd)

2006: Vikki (Toy Poodle)

2005: Rufus (Colored Bull Terrier)

2004: Gracie (Smooth Fox Terrier)

2003: Raisin (Doberman Pinscher)

2002: Miki (Standard Poodle)