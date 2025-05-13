How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live: Europa League final stream, TV, odds, head-to-head

The Europa League final is all about one thing: can Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United save their season?

Both are languishing in the lower reaches of the Premier League table after a truly woeful league campaign. But it’s in the UEFA Europa League where they’ve found solace, freedom and shown the best version of themselves. And now they meet in Bilbao for the ultimate prize: a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season.

And a trophy, of course. But the riches of the Champions League and a chance to rebuild their squads with greater power to attract new talent and have a fresh start is driving both Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou.

It will be a nervous, fraught affair in Basque Country, with so much on the line for next season. Even if Postecoglou delivers a first trophy in over 17 years for Spurs, and a first European trophy in 41 years, it seems likely he won’t be in charge next season. Amorim needs to deliver a trophy to deem his first six months in charge of United as neutral as reaching the Champions League would give him some breathing space and much-needed funds to rebuild an extremely disjointed squad.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United head-to-head record

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and these two know each other very well. Spurs have beaten United three times this season, 3-0 away in the Premier League in September, 4-3 at home in the League Cup in December and 1-0 at home in the league in February.

Overall Manchester United lead the head-to-head record against Tottenham Hotspur with 96 wins, 51 draws and 57 defeats in all competitions.

These two teams have only met in European action twice before, way back in 1963. Spurs won the first leg of their UEFA Cup Winners Cup second round tie 2-0 at home before losing the second leg 4-1 at Old Trafford (Sir Bobby Charlton scored twice late on) to lose 4-3 on aggregate.

Spurs have won the Europa League twice (1971-72, 1983-84) in their history, while Manchester United have won it once (2016-17).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United odds

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United are the slight favorites, with odds of +138 to win the Europa League final. Spurs are priced at +195 with the draw at +240.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (May 21)

Venue: San Mames — Bilbao, Spain

TV/Streaming: Paramount+