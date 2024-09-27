How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news

Ange Postecoglou’s project appears to be progressing at Tottenham, while Manchester United remains a club without an identity under Erik ten Hag, and the two sides are set to meet at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Spurs are riding a three-game winning run across all competitions, with Brennan Johnson scoring in all three, and there is a real sense of Postecoglou’s ideas taking hold only a handful of games into his second season. The results may have been lacking in the season’s opening weeks, but the quality of Tottenham’s performances and their statistical output were not. Not only have they begun to put away a few of the scoring chances they wasted early on, but Postecoglou feels his side is begin to dominate games in the manner he envisions. Postecoglou is on the record that he expects to win a trophy at Spurs this season.

Last weekend was another one of those miserable results for Manchester United where the game felt like it took 18 hours to play even though everyone watching knew the outcome from the opening whistle. They settled for speculative, long-range shots and only really threatened Dean Henderson from set pieces. At one point, Ten Hag was well on his way to building the best transitional team in the world, as he put it at the time, until opponents started defending the Red Devils deeper and deeper, which means most of the squad — terribly devoid of ideas or creativity as it is — aimlessly shuffles the ball side to side and makes very little of 67 percent of possession. Perhaps the tactical matchup is more favorable on Sunday, with Spurs more than happy to concede a handful of chances to create a dozen of their own.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30 am ET Sunday (September 29)

Venue: Old Trafford

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Victor Lindelof (undisclosed), Luke Shaw (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Leny Yoro (foot)

Tottenham focus, team news

OUT: Richarlison (undisclosed), Wilson Odobert (thigh)

Manchester United vs Tottenham prediction

There is a belief and togetherness among the Spurs players which simply doesn’t exist at Old Trafford right now. This is a massive moment for both sides, but only one looks up for it. Manchester United 1-2 Tottenham.