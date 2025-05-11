 Skip navigation
Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Truist Championship 2025 prize money: Payout from the $20 million purse
PGA TOUR - WGC - 2000 NEC Championship - File Photos
Johnson Wagner recreating iconic Tiger Woods shots from 2000, live on ‘Golf Central Postgame’
SX 2025 Rd 09 Indianapolis Cooper Webb head shot.JPG
Chase Sexton wins seventh 2025 Supercross race in Salt Lake City 450, Cooper Webb crowned champion
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_sx_stewart_250510.jpg
Stewart gave ‘everything I had’ in SX finale
nbc_sx_sexton_250510.jpg
Sexton proud of riding to end Supercross season
nbc_sx_deegan_250510.jpg
Deegan caps SX season with E/W showdown win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Webb after SX title: 'Never give up on yourself'

May 10, 2025 10:24 PM
Cooper Webb joins rarified air as a three-time Supercross champion and has one message for his fans - 'never give up on yourself.'

Latest Clips

nbc_sx_stewart_250510.jpg
01:18
Stewart gave ‘everything I had’ in SX finale
nbc_sx_sexton_250510.jpg
56
Sexton proud of riding to end Supercross season
nbc_sx_deegan_250510.jpg
39
Deegan caps SX season with E/W showdown win
nbc_sx_hammaker_250510.jpg
01:13
Hammaker falls short of 250SX East title
nbc_sx_vialletrophy_250510.jpg
01:24
Vialle’s championship ride embodies 250SX season
laguna_seca_quals.jpg
12:07
HLs: Monterey SportsCar Championship qualifying
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2kremake_250510.jpg
08:51
Wagner lands Tiger’s 2000 ‘Shot in the Dark’
nbc_imsa_dries_250510.jpg
01:21
Four for Vanthoor: BMW poles again at Laguna Seca
nbc_imsa_altoe_250510.jpg
01:04
Altoe: Laguna Seca pole was ‘the lap of my life’
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
02:51
Will McIlroy comeback from 6 shots down at Truist?
nbc_golf_gc_strakasound_250510.jpg
01:52
Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting
nbc_golf_gc_lowrysound_250510.jpg
01:56
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhoround3_250510.jpg
11:37
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
nbc_sx_feature_250510.jpg
01:57
Supercross 2025 year in review: A season to savor
nbc_sx_erinjackson_250510.jpg
02:06
Olympic gold medalist Jackson takes in Supercross
nbc_imsa_michelinpc_250510.jpg
13:54
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Laguna Seca
2025myrtlebeachclassicrd3__930919.jpg
10:10
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistrd3_250510.jpg
08:42
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_newchepreview_250510.jpg
01:38
Will Newcastle be too much for Chelsea to handle?
nbc_pl_update_250510.jpg
20:02
PL Update: Aston Villa edge past Bournemouth
nbc_pl_salahfwafootballeroftheyear_250510.jpg
02:03
Can Salah keep up this prolific scoring pace?
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_250510.jpg
02:02
Watkins describes ‘special’ record-breaking goal
nbc_pl_emeryintv_250510.jpg
05:57
Emery discusses significance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_bouavlpostgamediscussion_250510.jpg
05:41
Villa survive to stay in Champions League race
nbc_pl_bouavl_250510.jpg
09:51
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa MWK 36
nbc_pl_avlredcard1_250510.jpg
58
Ramsey sent off for second yellow v. Bournemouth
nbc_moto_webbftr_250510.jpg
04:33
How Webb is fueled by family, mental toughness
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v2_250510.jpg
02:03
Watkins nets Villa’s opener against Bournemouth
nbc_golf_coursedistance_250510.jpg
07:10
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
nbc_pl_pepintv_250510.jpg
01:53
Guardiola discusses ‘difficult’ draw with Saints