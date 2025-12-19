Rashid Shaheed on punt return TD: We knew the Rams had a weak point on their special teams

Rashid Shaheed spurred the Seahawks’ comeback win on Thursday night with a 58-yard punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter, and afterward he said the whole punt return unit was confident heading into the game about what it could do against the Rams.

“Based off field position we knew we were going to be able to get a return,” Shaheed said. “We’ve been focused on that left return all week. We knew they had kind of a weak point with their special teams.”

Shaheed arrived in Seattle in November, when the Seahawks traded fourth- and fifth-round draft picks to the Saints for him. Shaheed said he immediately recognized that this team is special.

“The belief within this team is amazing. I feel like that’s how we’re able to accomplish all these amazing things,” Shaheed said.

In a season when the NFL had several big moves at the trade deadline, the arrival of Shaheed in Seattle may prove to make the biggest difference to the playoff race. He made one of the biggest plays in one of the biggest games of the year.