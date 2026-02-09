 Skip navigation
Seahawks, Rams installed as co-favorites for Super Bowl LXI

  
Published February 9, 2026 11:03 AM

The Seahawks won Super Bowl LX less than 24 hours ago and some have already turned their attention to Super Bowl LXI.

Sportsbooks have set the odds for who will be raising the Lombardi Trophy in SoFi Stadium on February 14, 2027. The Seahawks are at the top of the list, but they aren’t the only team on that rung.

They aren’t even the only NFC West team. The Rams join the Seahawks at +950 at DraftKings at the moment.

The Bills have the top odds of any AFC team with the Eagles, Patriots, and Ravens tied for the fourth spot. The Packers, Lions, Chargers, and Chiefs round out the top 10.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Cardinals and Dolphins are both at +25000.