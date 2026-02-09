 Skip navigation
Seahawks' Super Bowl win a 'storybook ending'
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What's next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

Eagles to hire Chris Kuper as offensive line coach

  
Published February 9, 2026 11:48 AM

The Eagles have found a new offensive line coach.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Philadelphia is hiring Chris Kuper for the role.

Kuper, 43, spent the last four seasons as Minnesota’s offensive line coach before the club quietly parted ways with him last month.

A Broncos fifth-round pick in 2006, Kuper appeared in 90 games with 79 starts along the offensive line for the franchise through 2013.

He has since worked for the Dolphins, Broncos, and Vikings as a coach in the league. Kuper crossed paths with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion when Mannion was a backup QB for Minnesota in 2023.

Kuper has a big job, replacing longtime Eagles famed offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.