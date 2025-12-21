Rule change for recovering/advancing backward passes is unlikely

Thursday night’s instant classic between the Seahawks and Rams included an unprecedented two-point conversion that replay review changed from an incomplete pass into a backward pass that was recovered in the end zone. The current rules were applied correctly. Eventually.

On Friday, Rams coach Sean McVay argued that the outcome is something that shouldn’t be in the game, adding that he believes there will be an effort to change the rule that fueled the play in the offseason.

Per a source with knowledge of the broader dynamics at play, a change to the backward pass rule is highly unlikely.

McVay’s comments were received by the powers-that-be on Park Avenue as a normal club/coach reaction after a painful loss. Ultimately, the Rams squandered a 16-point lead with 8:18 to play, with the Seahawks’ comeback sparked by a punt return for a touchdown that got special-teams coordinator Chase Blackburn fired.

The two-point play, which was called correctly (even if it took some time), was simply one piece of the collapsing Jenga tower. The Rams still had chances after that to win the game. Indeed, it’s possible the Seahawks would have won the game in regulation with a late field goal if the two-point conversion that tied the game at 30 had failed.

Regardless, the rule that allows a backward pass to be recovered and advanced by someone other than the person who threw the ball most likely won’t be changing. Despite McVay’s role on the Competition Committee, he’ll need to get unanimous support from the rule-suggesting body to make it a formal proposal to owners. And even though the Rams (or any other team) can propose the rule change directly to ownership, at least 24 teams would have to vote for the revision.

Here’s the biggest problem with changing the rule that distinguishes recovering and advancing a fumble from recovering and advancing a backward pass. What would the new rule be?

Would a backward pass be dead at the spot where it hits the ground? Would it be dead if it ends up bouncing past the line of scrimmage? Would a backward pass be permitted to be recovered and advanced only by the person who threw it?

The rule against recovering and advancing a fumble on fourth down, in the final two minutes, or on a try was put in place to prevent a Holy Roller “accidental” fumble when a team is presumed to be in desperation mode. A backward pass is a different thing entirely. Backward passes are always intentional, and a teammate recovering/advancing the ball has always been allowed under all circumstances, without fear of any sort of shenanigans.

Thursday night was a fluke. The backward pass bounced off a defender’s helmet. The ball was nearly intercepted. The Rams didn’t pick it up. The Seahawks did. It’s a very rare situation that isn’t capable of being manipulated at full speed by a team in a “gotta have it” moment, unlike an “accidental” fumble forward.

When changing rules, the league always worries about unintended consequences. Changing the rule that allows a backward pass to be recovered and advanced by any offensive player would undermine an important and potentially exciting device for gaining ground in critical moments of a game.

Especially when the easiest fix is for all defensive players to understand that, in any play from scrimmage, a loose ball should be immediately recovered.