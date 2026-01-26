Sam Darnold, Charles Cross sore after Sunday’s win, but “nothing major” on injury front for Seahawks

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had a generally positive update on his team’s injury situation a day after the team qualified for the Super Bowl by beating the Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has been dealing with an oblique injury for the last couple of weeks, but had a stellar game against the Rams and Macdonald said he’s dealing with some soreness while making an appearance on Seattle Sports on Monday. Left tackle Charles Cross is in the same boat with a foot injury that’s been bothering him for a while, but Macdonald was not concerned about either player.

“There’s a couple other things we’re going to work through, but nothing major, to our knowledge,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

The other current injury issues include fullback Brady Russell’s hand injury and linebacker Drake Thomas’s shoulder injury. The team will begin providing more updates on everyone’s condition with Wednesday’s injury report.