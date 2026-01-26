 Skip navigation
Kupp 'stepped up' for Seahawks in win over Rams
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy 'hard to sell'
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Bears OC Declan Doyle withdraws his name from Eagles’ OC search

  
Published January 26, 2026 04:00 PM

Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator job, Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports.

Doyle just finished his first season in Chicago.

The Bears could have blocked the interview request, but Doyle would have had a chance to call plays in Philadelphia. Head coach Ben Johnson calls the plays in Chicago.

Doyle was the Broncos’ tight ends coach for two years before joining the Bears, and he also coached under Sean Payton in New Orleans.

LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. also informed the Eagles he will stay in his current job.

The Eagles have Jim Bob Cooter, Matt Nagy and Brian Daboll as the remaining known candidates for the job.