Report: Charlie Weis Jr. to remain at LSU after speaking to Eagles

Two weeks after firing offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, the Eagles continue their search to replace him.

They showed interest in LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. But after speaking to the Eagles, Weis informed them he will remain with Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge, Diana Russini of TheAthletic.com reports. It is unclear whether it was an actual interview or merely a cursory inquiry into his interest.

Weis followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU, although he continued as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss through the College Football Playoffs.

Kiffin made Weis his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic in 2018. Weis, then only 24, was believed to be the youngest coordinator in modern D1-A football history. He was also the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for two seasons at South Florida before reuniting with Kiffin at Ole Miss in 2022.

The Eagles still have Declan Doyle, Jim Bob Cooter, Matt Nagy and Brian Daboll as candidates for the job.