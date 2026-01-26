Wil Lutz blames snowy field on alignment mistake on blocked FG

The snow-covered field at Empower Stadium might have played a part in Wil Lutz’s missed 45-yard field goal that would have tied the AFC Championship Game in the fourth quarter.

“Unfortunately, you couldn’t see the lines on the field and honestly, I think we were — we might have been a yard short on the snap,” Lutz said after Denver’s 10-7 loss, via Jake Shapiro of 104.3 The Fan. “Can’t see the lines on the field and we had to kind of estimate, and a guy comes through, and it was blocked.”

Kicks typically come from 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage. The Broncos were at the New England 28 when Lutz attempted his 45-yard field goal with 4:46 left in the fourth quarter. Patriots defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III, a practice squad elevation, tipped the ball, and the kick sailed wide left.

“It sucks when you want to be there to help the team, and I wasn’t able to do that,” Lutz said.

Lutz also missed a 54-yard kick and didn’t get to attempt a 22-yarder in the first half when Sean Payton chose to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the New England 14, and Jarrett Stidham threw incomplete.