Tony Jefferson ejected from Chargers-Chiefs after helmet-to-helmet hit

Chargers safety Tony Jefferson has been ejected from the contest against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter.

Jefferson had been delivering hard hits throughout the contest against Kansas City. But on this particular play, he put a helmet-to-helmet blow on Tyquan Thornton.

Thornton was able to walk off the field with trainer assistance.

Jefferson also made an obscene gesture toward the crowd when exiting the field, for which he may be fined.

While that penalty put the Chiefs in good field position, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to linebacker Daiyan Henley deep in the red zone to keep Kansas City off the board.

The Chargers lead 16-13 early in the fourth quarter.