Sam Darnold can be fifth QB with back-to-back 13-win seasons, first with different teams

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is on the verge of doing something unprecedented in NFL history: Leading his team to 13 wins in two consecutive seasons, and doing it while playing for two different teams.

Last year, Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record. This year, Darnold and the Seahawks are 12-3, with two games to go in the season. One more win gives Darnold a unique accomplishment in the history of the league.

Just winning 13 games in back-to-back seasons is a rare feat for a quarterback: The only quarterbacks with consecutive 13-win seasons are Aaron Rodgers (from 2019 to 2021 with the Packers), Peyton Manning (2012-13 with the Broncos), Tom Brady (2010-11 and 2003-04 with the Patriots) and Brett Favre (1996-97 with the Packers).

Elite quarterbacks rarely change teams in the prime of their careers, so it’s not shocking that no one has ever won 13 games as a starting quarterback with different teams, two years in a row. Two years ago it would have been seen as a shock that Darnold was capable of such an accomplishment, but he has now established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in football, on two different teams.