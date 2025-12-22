 Skip navigation
Rams-Seahawks overtime classic draws only 15.36 million viewers

  
On Thursday night, the Rams and Seahawks staged the best regular-season game of the season, especially given the playoff ramifications.

Prime Video has announced an audience of 15.36 million.

While that’s higher than the season-to-date average of 14.96 million, it feels multiple million viewers lower than the stakes and the in-game excitement should have generated. Two weeks earlier, a Cowboys-Lions Thursday night game attracted 19.39 million viewers in the same window.

The Week 16 game between the top two teams in the NFC had been circled for weeks. The winner seized the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the conference.

And the game itself delivered, in a big way. It went back and forth, with L.A.'s eventual16-point margin in the fourth quarter quickly disappearing, setting the stage for the first two-point conversion in NFL overtime history.

The final number underscores the impact of the teams on the size of an audience. For the franchises with the biggest followings (like the Cowboys), the numbers will generally be larger.

Still, the Rams-Seahawks game should have had a bigger audience. Especially since those who didn’t watch the game missed out on an incredible night of football.

Prime Video has one game left during the regular season: Broncos-Chiefs on Christmas night. And while the Broncos are vying for the top seed in the AFC, the Chiefs have instantly lost much of their luster, with Chris Oladukon now slated to start at quarterback for Kansas City. It will be interesting to see whether the captive audience of a holiday afternoon sticks around for a nightcap that could have the same impact on viewers as NyQuil.