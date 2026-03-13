 Skip navigation
Chiefs agree to terms with RB Emari Demercado

  
Published March 12, 2026 08:53 PM

Kenneth Walker isn’t the only running back the Chiefs are signing.

They agreed to terms with running back Emari Demercado on a one-year deal on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Chiefs needed help at the position with Isiah Pacheco leaving in free agency and Kareem Hunt still a free agent. Brashard Smith and ShunDerrick Powell are the other running backs on the roster.

Demercado, 27, totaled 176 touches for 1,143 yards and four touchdowns in his three seasons with the Cardinals.

In 13 games in 2025, Demercado rushed for 312 yards on 44 carries and caught 13 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.