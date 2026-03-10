WR Tyquan Thornton headed back to Chiefs

The Chiefs are re-signing wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Thornton, 25, originally joined the Chiefs’ practice squad on Nov. 18, 2024. He signed a futures contract after the 2024 season and had a career year in 2025.

He caught 19 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns last season, while averaging 26.4 yards on 18 kickoff returns.

The Patriots drafted Thornton in the second round in 2022, but he was with them for less than three full seasons.

Thornton made 39 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns in 28 games with the Patriots.