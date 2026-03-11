Chiefs to re-sign WR Nikko Remigio

The Chiefs are re-signing wide receiver Nikko Remigio, his representation, Equity Sports, posted on social media.

Remigio, 26, was a pending exclusive rights free agent.

He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and he played games for the team the past two seasons. Remigio has seen action on 70 offensive snaps and 147 on special teams in 19 games, with one start.

He has totaled four touches for 80 yards and 40 kickoff returns for a 25.9-yard average.

Remigio played 14 games last season.