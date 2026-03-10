 Skip navigation
Commanders agree to terms with LB Leo Chenal

  
Published March 10, 2026 06:50 PM

Linebacker Leo Chenal is signing a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Commanders, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Chenal, 25, ranks 20th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2022 and spent his first four seasons in Kansas City, winning two Super Bowls.

In his career, Chenal has appeared in 65 games with 44 starts. He has totaled 218 tackles, seven sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, an interception, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles.