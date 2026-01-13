Charles Cross fully participates in Seahawks practice

Left tackle Charles Cross was back on the practice field for the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Cross missed the last three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, but he was able to fully participate in practice. That bodes well for his chances of playing against the 49ers on Saturday night.

Josh Jones has started in Cross’ place, but he missed practice Tuesday with a knee injury. Linebacker Tyrice Knight (shoulder) also missed practice for Seattle.

Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (Achilles), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest), linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (rest), and cornerback Riq Woolen (oblique) were limited participants. Tight end Elijah Arroyo (knee), tight end A.J. Barner (hip), and safety Coby Bryant (knee) joined Cross as full participants.