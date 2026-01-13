 Skip navigation
tomlin_new_again.jpg
What's next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
tomlin_new_again.jpg
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Charles Cross fully participates in Seahawks practice

  
Published January 13, 2026 06:37 PM

Left tackle Charles Cross was back on the practice field for the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Cross missed the last three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, but he was able to fully participate in practice. That bodes well for his chances of playing against the 49ers on Saturday night.

Josh Jones has started in Cross’ place, but he missed practice Tuesday with a knee injury. Linebacker Tyrice Knight (shoulder) also missed practice for Seattle.

Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (Achilles), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest), linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (rest), and cornerback Riq Woolen (oblique) were limited participants. Tight end Elijah Arroyo (knee), tight end A.J. Barner (hip), and safety Coby Bryant (knee) joined Cross as full participants.