LAC need 'supportive system' after firing Roman
LAC need 'supportive system' after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur 'speechless' after Rodgers' comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Seahawks LT Charles Cross now has a knee injury that limited him Wednesday

  
Published January 14, 2026 07:35 PM

Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross returned to practice as a full participant on Tuesday. He has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

Cross, though, was downgraded to limited participation, with not only a hamstring, but with a knee injury.

Josh Jones has started in Cross’ place, but he remained out of practice on Wednesday with a knee injury.

The Seahawks added linebacker Ernest Jones to the injury report with an illness. He did not practice.

The Seahawks had five other changes to their practice report.

Linebacker Tyrice Knight (shoulder) returned to limited work on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s work.

Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (Achilles), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest), linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (rest) were back to full participation on Wednesday.

Cornerback Riq Woolen (oblique) again was limited.