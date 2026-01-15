Seahawks LT Charles Cross now has a knee injury that limited him Wednesday

Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross returned to practice as a full participant on Tuesday. He has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

Cross, though, was downgraded to limited participation, with not only a hamstring, but with a knee injury.

Josh Jones has started in Cross’ place, but he remained out of practice on Wednesday with a knee injury.

The Seahawks added linebacker Ernest Jones to the injury report with an illness. He did not practice.

The Seahawks had five other changes to their practice report.

Linebacker Tyrice Knight (shoulder) returned to limited work on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s work.

Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (Achilles), wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest), linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (rest) were back to full participation on Wednesday.

Cornerback Riq Woolen (oblique) again was limited.