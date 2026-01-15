Nick Sirianni: We have to continue to evolve as an offense

The Eagles relieved offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo of his duties earlier this week and head coach Nick Sirianni discussed the decision to make a change at a press conference on Thursday.

Patullo was promoted to the job after Kellen Moore was hired as the Saints’ head coach in the wake of the team’s Super Bowl win last year and the offense’s lack of consistent success was a talking point throughout the season. The first question that Sirianni faced concerned why he didn’t make this move before the season was over.

“We did some different things as we continued to go through,” Sirianni said. “Like I told you guys, I did more, got involved more. At the end of the day, I did what I thought was best for the football team. We didn’t reach our goals, so, obviously, it didn’t work out.”

Sirianni said the move was made now because he thinks “it’s important to continue to evolve as an offense” and that he is now looking for “the guy that best fits us” as they move forward at offensive coordinator. Sirianni said he doesn’t have a preconceived notion of what that guy will look like because there are “many different ways to be successful on offense” and added that he’s looking for someone with “great vision” about where the unit can go.

Sirianni also fielded a question about whether he will remain as involved with the offense and said “those decisions don’t have to be made for a long time” before adding that he thinks the best thing for the Eagles is when he’s focused on being the head coach.