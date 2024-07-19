Skip navigation
Top News
The Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
The Open: Tee times and pairings for Round 3 at Royal Troon
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Best storylines for the weekend
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Chamblee: Tiger’s struggles, Open MC not just rust
McIlroy: ‘Wind got the better of me’ at The Open
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Spencer Jones
SJ
Spencer
Jones
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
07:50
Nuggets could be a ‘career cleanup’ for Westbrook
After the Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Utah, where he is expected to sign with the Nuggets later, the Dan Patrick Show looks back on the former MVP’s career and how the move to Denver could play out.
Russell Westbrook reportedly on way to Denver via sign-and-trade with Jazz
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Heat’s Nikola Jovic out of Paris Olympics for Serbia with reported ankle fracture
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes II suffers torn Achilles at Summer League, out for season
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
USA Basketball tops Canada 86-72 in exhibition opener on the road to Paris Olympics
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jamal Murray, Nuggets reportedly table contract extension talks until after Olympics
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Dario Saric agrees to head to Denver on two-year, $10.6 million contract
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad