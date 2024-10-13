 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
AP Top 25: Oregon, Penn State move behind No. 1 Texas. Army, Navy both ranked for 1st time since ’60
FedEx Open de France 2024 - Day Four
England’s Dan Bradbury wins second DP World Tour title at French Open
2023 Chicago Marathon
2024 Chicago Marathon Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgashfinalrdhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 4
nbc_gc_dpworldtourhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Final Round
nbc_ffpg_pickuplines_241013.jpg
Barkley, Reed present interesting bets in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
AP Top 25: Oregon, Penn State move behind No. 1 Texas. Army, Navy both ranked for 1st time since ’60
FedEx Open de France 2024 - Day Four
England’s Dan Bradbury wins second DP World Tour title at French Open
2023 Chicago Marathon
2024 Chicago Marathon Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgashfinalrdhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 4
nbc_gc_dpworldtourhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Final Round
nbc_ffpg_pickuplines_241013.jpg
Barkley, Reed present interesting bets in Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield announce engagement

  
Published October 13, 2024 03:14 PM

Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles and fellow Olympic sprint medalist Junelle Bromfield announced their engagement on Sunday.

Lyles, 27, and Bromfield, 26, have known each other for at least eight years and have been dating since summer 2022.

Both competed at the last two Olympics.

Lyles won 200m bronze at the Tokyo and Paris Games, in addition to becoming the first U.S. man to win the Olympic 100m since 2004.

Bromfield was part of Jamaica’s women’s 4x400m that won bronze in Tokyo, plus the mixed 4x400m that placed seventh.

In Paris, she made the individual 400m semifinals and was part of the Jamaican mixed 4x400m that placed fifth.