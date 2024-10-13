Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield announce engagement

Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles and fellow Olympic sprint medalist Junelle Bromfield announced their engagement on Sunday.

Lyles, 27, and Bromfield, 26, have known each other for at least eight years and have been dating since summer 2022.

Both competed at the last two Olympics.

Lyles won 200m bronze at the Tokyo and Paris Games, in addition to becoming the first U.S. man to win the Olympic 100m since 2004.

Bromfield was part of Jamaica’s women’s 4x400m that won bronze in Tokyo, plus the mixed 4x400m that placed seventh.

In Paris, she made the individual 400m semifinals and was part of the Jamaican mixed 4x400m that placed fifth.