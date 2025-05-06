What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Top-70 player, sidelined with muscle tears, to make season debut at Truist Championship
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Daytona won’t host NASCAR’s Championship Weekend but what other tracks might?
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Keegan Bradley hosting Ryder Cup dinner – with two LIV invitees
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Supercross 2025: Denver biggest moments
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Top-70 player, sidelined with muscle tears, to make season debut at Truist Championship
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Daytona won’t host NASCAR’s Championship Weekend but what other tracks might?
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Keegan Bradley hosting Ryder Cup dinner – with two LIV invitees
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Supercross 2025: Denver biggest moments
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What to expect from Carter upon return to Rangers
May 6, 2025 02:59 PM
With the Rangers recalling Evan Carter from Triple-A, Eric Samulski explains why the former top prospect's power-speed combo still makes him worth rostering in all fantasy formats.
Related Videos
01:18
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
01:37
Cubs place Imanaga on IL with hamstring strain
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
01:24
Managers need ‘more clarity’ before dropping Trout
01:40
Chisholm Jr. placed on 15-day IL with oblique
01:26
Reds’ Stephenson trends up as Hays heads to IL
01:26
Yankees are ‘best bet’ in AL pennant markets
01:20
Martinez’s injury could create ‘mess’ for AZ
01:03
Padres’ King should be considered a fantasy ace
01:20
Judge off to historic start this season
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
01:37
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
01:31
Red Sox’s Giolito among top wavier wire targets
01:32
Fantasy impact of NYY removing Williams as closer
01:28
How Gilbert’s elbow injury affects SEA’s rotation
01:17
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
01:37
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
01:34
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025
01:24
Ragans a potential short-term IL candidate
01:12
Time to bet on Rays’ Simpson as stolen base leader
01:32
Giants’ Doval could provide fantasy insurance
01:35
Keaschall’s hot start paying fantasy dividends
01:21
Seager’s absence boosts Smith’s value with Rangers
Latest Clips
11:34
Supercross 2025: Denver biggest moments
01:39
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
01:37
Robinson reportedly a ‘surprising’ trade candidate
17:45
Arenas accepts Patrick’s ‘Hall of Very Good’ bid
14:10
Knicks, Nuggets make huge Game 1 comebacks
14:31
Analyzing Nuggets-Thunder Game 1 final moments
14:03
Assessing Bennett’s hit on Stolarz in Game 1
06:42
Are City making a mistake letting De Bruyne go?
10:52
Is Arteta’s ‘ego’ to blame for loss to Cherries?
04:51
Newcastle failed to ‘bully’ Brighton in draw
08:44
Takeaways from Chelsea’s win over Liverpool
04:48
Man United have ‘all their eggs’ in Europa League
26:52
Wright: TAA’s departure is ‘quite emotional’
03:51
Celtics’ style of play was ‘unwatchable’ in Game 1
19:17
Wright: Palmer is ‘amazing’ but consistency is key
21:13
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 3
02:04
Nuggets can keep things close again vs. Thunder
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
01:57
How to bet NYK-BOS series after Game 1 thriller
01:26
Take the under on Hield’s player prop in Game 1
01:46
Target Mitchell in ‘bounce-back’ spot vs. Pacers
01:39
Expect PSG to survive low-scoring game v. Arsenal
11:47
How Maresca’s system suits Chelsea
07:16
How Bournemouth’s set pieces fooled Arsenal
10:56
PL Masterclass: Matheus Cunha
02:35
SGA, Jokic lead early Finals MVP best bets
16:25
Emrick: Ovechkin ‘never stopped playing his game’
05:23
Celtics ‘overruled’ by analytics in Game 1 loss
04:02
PFT Trivia: Longest-tenured coaches behind Tomlin
02:27
49ers GM Lynch highlights positives of NIL
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue