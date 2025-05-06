 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Daytona won’t host NASCAR’s Championship Weekend but what other tracks might?
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t run in the Preakness, dashing Triple Crown possibility
Caleb Ewan
Tour de France sprint specialist Caleb Ewan retires at age 30

Top Clips

nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250506.jpg
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250506.jpg
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250506.jpg
Robinson reportedly a ‘surprising’ trade candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Daytona won’t host NASCAR’s Championship Weekend but what other tracks might?
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t run in the Preakness, dashing Triple Crown possibility
Caleb Ewan
Tour de France sprint specialist Caleb Ewan retires at age 30

Top Clips

nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250506.jpg
Astros hope Álvarez ‘gets it right’ with IL stint
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250506.jpg
Flowers can take another step forward for Ravens
nbc_roto_brianrobinson_250506.jpg
Robinson reportedly a ‘surprising’ trade candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Keegan Bradley hosting Ryder Cup dinner – with two LIV invitees

  
Published May 6, 2025 02:48 PM
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
May 5, 2025 02:49 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to chat Scottie Scheffler's historic rout in Texas, Bryson DeChambeau getting his first LIV win and Jordan Spieth's upward trend as the PGA Championship nears.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley will host a dinner for prospective Ryder Cup members on Tuesday night in Philadelphia – and there will reportedly be a couple of intriguing attendees.

Invited to the dinner are all players ranked inside the top 20 in the current standings as well as members of the 2023 Ryder Cup and 2024 Presidents Cup teams. Expected to be in attendance are LIV players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, according to Golf Channel insider Todd Lewis.

Lewis reported that world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is not in the field this week in the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship as he prepares for the PGA Championship, will not make the trip to Philadelphia.

Bradley’s dinner is part of a team-building exercise as the group begins to takes shape ahead of the September matches at Bethpage Black. A first-time captain, Bradley is ranked 22th in the team standings and still among the top 20 in the world rankings.

DeChambeau seems likely to be on a U.S. team for the first time since he left for LIV Golf in summer 2022. He won last year’s U.S. Open and has placed inside the top 10 in four of the last five major championships. He is currently No. 4 in the standings.

Koepka is 91st in the U.S. standings but has previously appeared on four Ryder Cup teams and, while living in South Florida, has maintained good relationships with many prospective team members. He missed the cut at the Masters and has just two top-10s in seven LIV starts this year.

The American team will be comprised of six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks.