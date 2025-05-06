Top-70 player, sidelined with muscle tears, to make season debut at Truist Championship

Alex Noren’s season will begin Thursday at the Truist Championship.

The 42-year-old Swede hasn’t competed since the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links last October because of multiple injuries. He withdrew from the season-opening The Sentry in January with a neck issue before later announcing on social media that he’d also suffered hamstring and glute tears.

Noren ended up No. 37 in FedExCup points last season, so he’s exempt into this year’s signature events, including this week’s tournament at Philadelphia Cricket Club, which is serving as host since usual venue Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, is being used for next week’s PGA Championship, which Noren, at No. 70 in the world rankings, is also qualified for.

“Missed all the guys, missed being a little bit nervous, missed having a goal; even if it’s a Monday, you still want to hit the shots, practice the shots that you might need out there on Sunday afternoon,” Noren said in an interview posted by Callaway, Noren’s equipment sponsor. “I just feel like a little bit more energy in me. I’m excited.”