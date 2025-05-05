 Skip navigation
Tate Taylor becomes fastest high school 100m sprinter in history

  
Published May 5, 2025 10:45 AM
Tate Taylor

Tate Taylor, from Northside Harlan, crosses the line to win the 200-meter dash at the 6A UIL State Track and Field Championship at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, May 3, 2025.

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tate Taylor, a 17-year-old from Texas, ran 9.92 seconds in the 100m to break the national high school record on Saturday.

Taylor, a junior at San Antonio Harlan High School, ran the historic time at the Texas State Championships in Austin.

He broke the high school record of 9.93 seconds set by Floridian Christian Miller in 2024, according to Track and Field News.

Before Saturday, nobody at Taylor’s age (17 years, 7 months, according to track and field statistics website Tilastopaja.info) or younger had ever broken 10 seconds in a wind-legal race, according to World Athletics.

Taylor’s time makes him the world’s second-fastest man so far this year across all ages behind South African Akani Simbine, who ran 9.90 in April.

A 9.92 would have placed fourth at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, where the top three made the team for the Paris Games in the individual 100m, plus more for the 4x100m relay pool.

Taylor also ran the 200m in 20.14 on Saturday, making him the fourth-fastest man in history in that event under the age of 18 after Erriyon Knighton, Usain Bolt and Gout Gout.