Troubled Wales rugby team names Steve Tandy new coach

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales’ troubled men’s rugby team finally has a new coach, with Steve Tandy hired through the 2027 World Cup.

The appointment was announced on Monday, July 21, with the Wales-born Tandy having just completed a southern hemisphere tour with Scotland as part of its coaching staff. He’ll start on Sept. 1.

Tandy is the full-time replacement for Warren Gatland, who left his second spell as Wales coach midway through the Six Nations in February. Gatland’s departure came during a national-record 18-test losing run by Wales, the worst ever streak by a top-tier rugby nation. That losing run came to an end this month with a win in Japan.

Last weekend, the British and Irish Lions — touring Down Under — played a test against one of the southern hemisphere giants Australia, New Zealand and South Africa without a Welshman in the squad for the first time since 1896.

Tandy has coached Welsh team Ospreys for six years and at Australian Super Rugby team NSW Waratahs.

Abi Tierney, chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union, believes Tandy can bring the good times back to a once-proud rugby nation.

“This is a keystone appointment for us and an integral part of our five-year strategy as we look to achieve sustainable success for our senior men’s side,” Tierney said.

“Steve fits the bill in terms of the affinity he will be able to create with a young group of players with huge potential, but also the galvanizing effect we know he can have on the whole rugby ecosystem as a proud Welshman.”

