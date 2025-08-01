 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Loretta Lynns 2025 Open Pro Day 3 Landen Gordon.jpg
Landen Gordon ends Enzo Temmerman’s streak with Open Pro Sport Moto 2 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Athletics v San Diego Padres
Padres make waves at trade deadline again, unafraid to deal away one of baseball’s top prospects
A.J. Preller
Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nfcsouth_250801.jpg
Bet on NFC South’s Penix, Young to have big years
nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Loretta Lynns 2025 Open Pro Day 3 Landen Gordon.jpg
Landen Gordon ends Enzo Temmerman’s streak with Open Pro Sport Moto 2 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Athletics v San Diego Padres
Padres make waves at trade deadline again, unafraid to deal away one of baseball’s top prospects
A.J. Preller
Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nfcsouth_250801.jpg
Bet on NFC South’s Penix, Young to have big years
nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Troubled Wales rugby team names Steve Tandy new coach

  
Published August 1, 2025 11:35 AM
Scotland Rugby Media Access

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MARCH 11: Coach Steve Tandy during a Scotland training session at the Oriam, on March 11, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)

SNS Group via Getty Images

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales’ troubled men’s rugby team finally has a new coach, with Steve Tandy hired through the 2027 World Cup.

The appointment was announced on Monday, July 21, with the Wales-born Tandy having just completed a southern hemisphere tour with Scotland as part of its coaching staff. He’ll start on Sept. 1.

Tandy is the full-time replacement for Warren Gatland, who left his second spell as Wales coach midway through the Six Nations in February. Gatland’s departure came during a national-record 18-test losing run by Wales, the worst ever streak by a top-tier rugby nation. That losing run came to an end this month with a win in Japan.

Last weekend, the British and Irish Lions — touring Down Under — played a test against one of the southern hemisphere giants Australia, New Zealand and South Africa without a Welshman in the squad for the first time since 1896.

Tandy has coached Welsh team Ospreys for six years and at Australian Super Rugby team NSW Waratahs.

Abi Tierney, chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union, believes Tandy can bring the good times back to a once-proud rugby nation.

“This is a keystone appointment for us and an integral part of our five-year strategy as we look to achieve sustainable success for our senior men’s side,” Tierney said.

“Steve fits the bill in terms of the affinity he will be able to create with a young group of players with huge potential, but also the galvanizing effect we know he can have on the whole rugby ecosystem as a proud Welshman.”