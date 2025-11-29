 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State beats No. 15 Michigan 27-9, sets up game with No. 2 Indiana for B10 title
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Rocco Becht throws for touchdown as Iowa State turns back Oklahoma State 20-13
nbc_cbb_htboldpredictions_251112.jpg
No. 25 Indiana returns from break, takes control quickly in 100-56 rout of Bethune-Cookman

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251129.jpg
Wilson thumps Fulham 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251129.jpg
Tete’s deflected effort gives Fulham lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_woltemadethiawintv_251129.jpg
Woltemade, Thiaw react to Newcastle’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
No. 1 Ohio State beats No. 15 Michigan 27-9, sets up game with No. 2 Indiana for B10 title
NCAA Football: Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Rocco Becht throws for touchdown as Iowa State turns back Oklahoma State 20-13
nbc_cbb_htboldpredictions_251112.jpg
No. 25 Indiana returns from break, takes control quickly in 100-56 rout of Bethune-Cookman

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251129.jpg
Wilson thumps Fulham 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251129.jpg
Tete’s deflected effort gives Fulham lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_woltemadethiawintv_251129.jpg
Woltemade, Thiaw react to Newcastle’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Quilter Nations Series Highlights: RSA 73, WAL 0

November 29, 2025 02:10 PM
Watch highlights from South Africa's dominant Quilter Nations Series win over Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251129.jpg
01:29
Wilson thumps Fulham 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251129.jpg
01:06
Tete’s deflected effort gives Fulham lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_woltemadethiawintv_251129.jpg
02:29
Woltemade, Thiaw react to Newcastle’s win
nbc_pl_evenewpostgame_251129.jpg
02:47
Is Barry good enough for Everton?
nbc_pl_guinesssocialsales_251129.jpg
01:15
‘Married for life!': PL fans discuss their fandom
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251129.jpg
47
Dewsbury-Hall’s tidy finish puts Everton on board
nbc_pl_newgoal4_251129.jpg
01:54
Thiaw’s double gives Newcastle 4-0 lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_newgoal3_251129.jpg
01:36
Woltemade chips Pickford to put Newcastle 3-0 up
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251129.jpg
01:23
Miley doubles Newcastle’s advantage over Everton
nbc_pl_sunvbou_251129.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Bournemouth MWK 13
nbc_pl_leedsmc_251129.jpg
11:09
Extended HLs: Man City v. Leeds Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251129.jpg
53
Thiaw heads Newcastle in front of Everton
nbc_pl_brebur_251129.jpg
11:57
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Burnley Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_cookredcard_251129.jpg
02:07
Cook sent off in 96th minute against Sunderland
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251129.jpg
01:14
Foden drills Man City 3-2 ahead in 91st minute
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251129.jpg
01:27
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-1 up over Burnley
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251129.jpg
01:28
Thiago’s brace gives Brentford lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251129.jpg
01:52
Flemming’s penalty brings Burnley level
nbc_pl_bregoal1_251129.jpg
04:38
Thiago’s penalty fires Bees in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_sungoal3_251129.jpg
01:09
Brobbey heads Sunderland 3-2 in front of Cherries
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2V2_251129.jpg
02:06
Nmecha equalizes for Leeds against Manchester City
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251129.jpg
01:07
Traore blasts Sunderland level with Bournemouth
oly_stwrl_netherlands_usbronze_251129.jpg
07:55
U.S. women earn relay speed bronze in Dordrecht
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251129.jpg
01:08
Calvert-Lewin pulls one back for Leeds v. Man City
oly_stm500_netherlands_heogold_251129.jpg
04:56
‘What drama!': Heo wins 500m gold in Dordrecht
nbc_pl_sungoal1var_251129.jpg
04:45
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland hope v. Cherries
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251129.jpg
01:28
Adams’ screamer gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251129.jpg
55
Gvardiol doubles Man City’s lead against Leeds
oly_stw1000_netherlands_stoddardsilver_251129.jpg
04:00
Stoddard gets 1000m silver at Dordrecht World Tour
oly_asmsg_coppermountain_odermatt_251129.jpg
07:37
Odermatt wins Super-G, Cochran-Siegle places 10th