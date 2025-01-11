 Skip navigation
U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears

  
Published January 11, 2025 10:38 AM
Ilona Maher

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 5: Bristol Bears’ Ilona Maher during the Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury at Ashton Gate on January 5, 2025 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Bob Bradford - CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images

U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher is set to make her first start for the Bristol Bears on January 12 at the Exeter Chiefs.

The 28-year-old Maher, who helped lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Games, was named as a winger in the starting lineup announced ahead of her second Premiership Women’s Rugby match in England.

On January 5, Maher entered as a replacement an hour into Bristol’s 40-17 loss to defending champion Gloucester-Hartpury.

The arrival of Maher, the most followed rugby player on social media, has boosted ticket sales. Her debut game drew 9,240 fans to Ashton Gate, a Bristol women’s team home record.

Exeter didn’t release figures but said that the game at Sandy Park will feature “ our biggest home crowd this season.”

Maher has more than 8 million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok. She also was a runner-up on the “Dancing With The Stars” TV show.

The Vermont native is returning to the 15-a-side game in hopes of boosting her chances of making the U.S. team for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England. She can play at wing or center.

Her last game was her first 15s appearance since 2021.