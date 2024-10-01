 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Georgia at Alabama
Nicole Auerbach’s Week 5 College Football Playoff projection: Bama’s back!
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Braves vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, playoff history, recent stats, and trends for Game 1
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Christopher Bell claims top spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings after Kansas

nbc_pft_lionsnfcchampionship_241001.jpg
Can Lions get back to the NFC Championship?
nbc_pft_goffgottenbetter_241001.jpg
Goff ‘started the rebuild’ in Detroit
nbc_pft_decisionmaking_241001.jpg
Analyzing Lions’ decision-making in key moments

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Georgia at Alabama
Nicole Auerbach’s Week 5 College Football Playoff projection: Bama’s back!
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Braves vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, playoff history, recent stats, and trends for Game 1
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Christopher Bell claims top spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings after Kansas

nbc_pft_lionsnfcchampionship_241001.jpg
Can Lions get back to the NFC Championship?
nbc_pft_goffgottenbetter_241001.jpg
Goff ‘started the rebuild’ in Detroit
nbc_pft_decisionmaking_241001.jpg
Analyzing Lions’ decision-making in key moments

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Simon Amor named U.S. men’s rugby sevens head coach

  
Published October 1, 2024 08:37 AM

Englishman Simon Amor was named the new U.S. men’s rugby sevens head coach as the program looks toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Inspired by the Women’s Eagles Sevens (bronze medal) team in Paris, our ultimate goal is to medal at LA 2028 with our first step targeting the top eight of an incredibly competitive HSBC World SVNS Series this year,” Amor said in a press release. “With only a few weeks until (the first series leg in) Dubai, alongside the retirement of some great players who have been the backbone of the team for many years, we know the challenge is high. However, having seen the players in the pathway, so undoubtedly is our potential.”

Amor, 45, previously coached the Japanese men to a 12th-place finish in the 12-team Paris Olympic tournament and Great Britain to men’s silver at rugby sevens’ Olympic debut in Rio in 2016.

He was World Rugby men’s sevens Player of the Year in 2004.

Amor succeeds Mike Friday, who stepped down after the Paris Olympics after 10 years as U.S. head coach.

Amor played for Friday on the English national team in the 2000s. Friday once described Amor’s acumen as a player as “a pocket computer.”

Under Friday, the U.S. men finished ninth, sixth and eighth in the first three Olympic rugby sevens tournaments in Rio, Tokyo and Paris.

The top U.S. player over the last decade, 2017 and 2018 World Player of the Year Perry Baker, announced before the Paris Olympics that he planned to retire after the Games.