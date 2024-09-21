Highlights: Leonard runs for 143 vs. Miami (OH)

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Buffalo beats No. 23 Northern Illinois 23-20 on Bellenfant’s field goal in OT
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mullings’ 2nd TD with 37 seconds left lifts No. 18 Michigan to 27-24 win over No. 11 USC
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jeeno Thitikul maintains two-shot lead over Lydia Ko at Kroger Queen City
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Brockington’s improbable catch sets up Minn. TD
Logano gets spun out of line at Bristol in Stage 2
Johnson powers ahead for early 1-yard score
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Buffalo beats No. 23 Northern Illinois 23-20 on Bellenfant’s field goal in OT
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mullings’ 2nd TD with 37 seconds left lifts No. 18 Michigan to 27-24 win over No. 11 USC
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jeeno Thitikul maintains two-shot lead over Lydia Ko at Kroger Queen City
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Brockington’s improbable catch sets up Minn. TD
Logano gets spun out of line at Bristol in Stage 2
Johnson powers ahead for early 1-yard score
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Leonard runs for 143 vs. Miami (OH)
September 21, 2024 07:21 PM
Watch highlights from Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard's performance against Miami (Ohio), where the Duke transfer ran for 143 yards and accounted for 3 total touchdowns in a 28-3 win.
Close Ad