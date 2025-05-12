NBC Sports’ 2025 Notre Dame football schedule headlined by matchups vs. Texas A&M, Boise State

Following a historic season that saw the Fighting Irish make the College Football Playoff National Championship, Notre Dame football is returning to NBC Sports for an unprecedented 35th season, with matchups against Texas A&M, Boise State and rival USC headlining the stacked slate.

Notre Dame will also face Purdue, Navy, NC State and Syracuse, with the matchup against the Wolfpack being streamed exclusively on Peacock.

The Fighting Irish will be led by star running back Jeremiyah Love, who is returning to Notre Dame after rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Wisconsin transfer wide receiver Will Pauling hopes to give the team a spark on offense while cornerback Leonard Moore returns after earning Freshman All-American honors a year ago. Head coach Marcus Freeman, who is 33-10 in four seasons at Notre Dame, continues to lead his squad closer to a coveted national championship.

The home slate opens against SEC opponent Texas A&M, who Notre Dame defeated a year ago at College Station. The Aggies make the trip to South Bend for the first time since 2000, with the Fighting Irish leading the all-time series at 4-2.

Notre Dame’s matchup against Boise State will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs, with both coming off College Football Playoff runs last season.

Historic rivals return to South Bend in back-to-back weeks as USC and Navy will face the Fighting Irish in a pair of primetime tilts. Notre Dame defeated both rivals last season, and they lead the all-time series against USC with a 52-38-5 record and Navy with a 83-13-1 mark.

Games against Purdue, NC State and Syracuse round out the schedule on NBC and Peacock, as the surging Orange will look to test the Fighting Irish.

NBC Sports’ entire 2025 Notre Dame football schedule can be found below:



Date

Time (ET)

Opponent

Platform(s)

Sat., Sept. 13 7:30 p.m. Texas A&M NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 3:30 p.m. Purdue NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 4 3:30 p.m. Boise State NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 11 3:30 p.m. NC State Peacock Sat., Oct. 18 7:30 p.m. USC NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 8 7:30 p.m. Navy NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 22 3:30 p.m. Syracuse NBC, Peacock

Peacock will simulcast all Notre Dame games airing live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage. Coverage will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

