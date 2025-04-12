 Skip navigation
Ohio State receives rings for winning College Football Playoff championship

  
Published April 12, 2025 04:19 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s national championship football team will have some extra jewelry to show off on its visit to the White House on Monday.

The Buckeyes received three rings between the first and second quarter of Saturday’s spring game at Ohio Stadium.

“It’s a surreal moment. I love this place,” said defensive lineman Jack Sawyer, one of the team captains.

Players and coaches from the 2024 championship team received a ring for making the College Football Playoff, one from the CFP for winning it and a championship ring from Ohio State.

Ohio State’s seniors — many of whom are preparing for the NFL draft in less than two weeks — showed off their rings during a ceremony at the 50-yard line.

“They’re champions. So yeah, it puts a smile on your face when you see it,” coach Ryan Day said after the spring game.

The top of the national championship ring opens and shows the scores of Ohio State’s four CFP games, with the 34-23 victory over Notre Dame at the top. Enclosed inside the ring are pieces of the confetti that dropped at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta after Ohio State won the game. The confetti is floating over a replica of the field.

All three rings also have Day’s mantra from the season of “Leave no doubt.” On the inside of the rings is a cross, signifying the team’s message and relying on its faith during the season.

“It makes it feel real. Been a long time coming for these rings but a combination of a lot of hard work, sacrifice and love when I see them,” quarterback Will Howard said.

Day originally planned not to have a spring game, considering the Buckeyes were only two months removed from playing 16 games. He originally planned on having an open practice with limited game action, but with the opener being against Texas on Aug. 30, Day reversed course.

“I’m glad we did the spring game. I wish we could have stayed out there for another four hours and get these reps and get these guys some work,” Day said. “We know who our first opponent is, so we know we have to hit the ground running. There isn’t much margin for error.”