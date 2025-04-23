 Skip navigation
Top News

World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024
Olympic medalists headline USA Track and Field roster for World Relays
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros
Blue Jays at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 23
NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona
2025 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest news, predictions, rumors, updates from Connor Rogers ahead of Round 1

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mattlafleur_250423.jpg
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
sanders.jpg
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle

Watch Now

HLs: Johnson's top plays from Michigan career

April 23, 2025 10:39 AM
Before he jumps to the NFL, look back at cornerback Will Johnson's best moments from his standout career with the Michigan Wolverines, where he was a two-time All-American.

nbc_cfb_ndwattsmorrisoncomp_250418.jpg
06:44
Watts and Morrison’s top-five career best games
nbc_rtf_nico_250417v2.jpg
08:24
Why the Iamaleava saga with TENN is unsurprising
Nico_Iamaleava_father.jpg
05:24
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
nbc_rtf_ncaa_250417.jpg
06:10
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
beau_atkinson.jpg
04:31
Unpacking developments in spring transfer window
nbc_rtf_corso_250417.jpg
02:41
Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ in August
nbc_cfb_osujudkinsvsmarshcomp_250416.jpg
03:50
Look back on Judkins’ strong game vs. Marshall
nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
03:13
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_cfb_indcignettiintv_250416.jpg
08:56
Indiana’s Cignetti: ‘Never be satisfied’
nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
Blue_gold_raw.jpg
06:18
Notre Dame highlights: 2025 Blue-Gold Game
nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense
nbc_cfb_mincheyintv_250412.jpg
54
QB Minchey on what he learned from Leonard
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman looking to build upon ‘foundation’ of 2024
nbc_rtf_storylines_250410.jpg
16:12
What’s next for Indiana, Wisconsin and USC?
danlanning.jpg
03:31
Can Lanning reload Oregon for next season?
nbc_rtf_pennstate_250410.jpg
05:16
Can Penn State finally get over the hump in 2025?
Moore.jpg
05:37
How can Michigan improve its offense next season?
nbc_rtf_ohiostate_250410.jpg
05:18
What will Ohio State’s strengths be next season?
nbc_rtf_proday_250410.jpg
02:40
How ND can hit the ground running next season
nbc_cfb_ndprocomp_250327.jpg
10:02
Highlights: Notre Dame Pro Day top performances
nbc_cfb_wattsintv_250327.jpg
01:45
How CB Watts has improved on and off the field
nbc_cfb_chrisashintv_250327.jpg
04:47
Ash applying NFL lessons to Notre Dame defense
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_250327.jpg
02:18
Leonard brings renewed confidence to NFL
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250327.jpg
08:06
Freeman: ND draft prospects have ‘raised the bar’
nbc_cfb_denbrockintv_250327.jpg
07:32
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
nbc_cfb_benmintv_250327.jpg
02:16
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’

nbc_dps_mattlafleur_250423.jpg
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
sanders.jpg
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
16:13
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
06:26
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
04:06
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250423.jpg
05:42
GM Lynch: Purdy talks going in ‘good direction’
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250423.jpg
06:47
Cousins reports to Falcons for voluntary offseason
nbc_pft_micah_250423.jpg
08:24
Parsons’ contract issue is unnecessary distraction
nbc_pft_jerryjones_250423.jpg
07:55
Cowboys are working on ‘pretty substantive trades’
nbc_pft_scouts_250423.jpg
06:18
Florio: Negative, opinionated scouts must be named
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250423.jpg
08:22
Draft odds shift from Sanders to Williams at No. 9
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250423.jpg
11:16
Rodgers won’t affect Steelers’ draft strategy
nbc_pft_mindgames_250423.jpg
05:18
Understanding strategies ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_brownsgiants_250423.jpg
11:06
Browns, Giants continue fielding draft trade calls
nbc_pft_titansno1pick_250423.jpg
09:40
Titans to stay at No. 1, presumed to pick Ward
nbc_pl_plupdate_250422.jpg
08:00
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
nbc_pl_mcguardiolaint_250422.jpg
02:35
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mcavllites_250422.jpg
13:04
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_avlemeryint_250422.jpg
01:20
Emery: Aston Villa must ‘keep going’
nbc_pl_avldiasnunesint_250422.jpg
01:45
Dias, Nunes react to City’s dramatic win v. Villa
nbc_pl_mcavlpostgamereax_250422.jpg
02:52
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_pl_mcnunesgoal_250422.jpg
01:37
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
nbc_roto_galaxybrain_250422.jpg
10:33
How to have the perfect 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_cfb_psucartercomp_250422.jpg
02:59
Highlights: Carter’s dominant 2024 season
nbc_pl_avlrashfordgoal_250422.jpg
01:50
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City
nbc_pl_mcsilvagoal_250422.jpg
01:10
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_250422.jpg
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
nbc_roto_clase_250422.jpg
01:25
Guardians’ Clase ‘trending’ up after rough start