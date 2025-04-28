Three predictions: Osborne’s choice, Brown’s ranking, Oregon’s QB pursuit

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has predictions on four-star running back Javian Osborne, Oregon landing a five-star quarterback and the ranking of Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab’s Lamar Brown.

1. Notre Dame will beat Michigan for four-star RB Javian Osborne



When four-star running back Javian Osborne visited Michigan recently, he loved the trip to Ann Arbor but also loved that Bryce Underwood is so talented at quarterback that his passing threat would free up the running game. That could be a major argument for the Wolverines. But the overwhelming feeling at this point is that Notre Dame is the frontrunner just days ahead of his commitment in early May. Notre Dame doesn’t have a quarterback like Underwood and Michigan is coming off a national championship two seasons ago. But the Irish played for one last year, consistently have a devastating running attack and they’ve made it no secret that’s not going to change. The Irish should be getting their next big-time back soon.

2. Oregon will get either Jared Curtis or Ryder Lyons



It feels like a fait accompli that Oregon will land a five-star quarterback in this recruiting class; we just don’t know which one yet. Five-star Jared Curtis from Nashville (Tenn.) Christian announces his commitment on May 5 and he’s down to Georgia and Oregon. Curtis has gone silent and hasn’t given many hints on whether the Bulldogs or Ducks will win out, although the feeling is the Bulldogs might have the slightest edge. If Curtis goes to Georgia, then Oregon makes an even bigger move on Ryder Lyons, who is considered basically a 2027 recruit because he’s taking a one-year LDS mission. But the Ducks, Michigan and BYU are three frontrunners for the Folsom, Calif., quarterback and one could surmise that they shoot up even higher if Curtis goes to Athens. Lyons has a phenomenal relationship with offensive coordinator Will Stein, he fits that offensive style well and Oregon will make him an even bigger priority if it loses out on Curtis. It seems unfathomable that Oregon would lose out on both. Either Curtis or Lyons will be headed to Eugene.

3. Lamar Brown will end up as a five-star prospect



Heading into this next rankings cycle in May, we’re sitting with 23 five-stars but a few of them have to prove themselves through the summer to keep that ranking. We’re trying to mirror the first round of the NFL Draft so we’ll hopefully get to 32 – or as close as feasible considering the class. And the prediction is Lamar Brown will be one of them. The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star, two-way standout is an elite offensive lineman and at least two interior guys – Tyler Booker and Gray Zabel – went in the first round Thursday and a third could be counted if Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson bounces inside. Brown has had a great offseason and he could back it up even more at the Rivals Five-Star this summer. With his position versatility and talent, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t end up as a five-star prospect by the end of the 2026 cycle.

