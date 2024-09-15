Highlights: IU dominates UCLA to open B1G play

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Takeaways from Week 3: College football unrest and the arrival of Arch Manning
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Kurtis Rourke passes for 4 touchdowns as Indiana spoils UCLA’s Big Ten debut, 42-13
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Rourke: Hoosiers brought together by common goal
Cignetti showers QB with praise after Hoosiers win
Highlights: Mateer dominant vs. Washington
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Takeaways from Week 3: College football unrest and the arrival of Arch Manning
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Kurtis Rourke passes for 4 touchdowns as Indiana spoils UCLA’s Big Ten debut, 42-13
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Rourke: Hoosiers brought together by common goal
Cignetti showers QB with praise after Hoosiers win
Highlights: Mateer dominant vs. Washington
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: IU dominates UCLA to open B1G play
September 14, 2024 11:05 PM
UCLA had no answer for Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who finished with 307 passing yards and four touchdowns to help the Hoosiers open their Big Ten season with a win.
Close Ad