Jim Harbaugh
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction: Odds, best bets, news, injuries, and stats for Week 1
NCAA Football: South Florida at Alabama
Milroe, No. 4 Alabama pull away in 4th to beat heavy underdog South Florida 42-16
NCAA Football: Colorado at Nebraska
Nebraska rides dominating defensive performance to 28-10 win over old rival Colorado

Johnson takes punt return 85 yards to the house
Holden explodes for a 59-yard TD vs. Boise State
Highlights: Texas, Ewers dominate Michigan

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Johnson takes punt return 85 yards to the house
Holden explodes for a 59-yard TD vs. Boise State
Highlights: Texas, Ewers dominate Michigan

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
HLs: Nebraska earns commanding win vs. Colorado

September 7, 2024 11:24 PM
Nebraska rode a dominating defensive effort to a 28-10 win over Colorado at Memorial Stadium, where true freshman QB Dylan Raiola passed for 185 yards and one touchdown.